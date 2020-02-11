Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Brand picks from Pure London autumn 20

11 February 2020 By , Gabriele Dirvanauskas

The Dapper Lady AW20

The Dapper Lady: The minimalist pastel colourways of The Dapper Lady’s stand caught Drapers’ eye – and true to its name, the brand focuses on tailoring with a collection of smart trench coats, well-cut trousers and blazers. Highlights include checked outerwear and suiting in the soft colour palette. The brand is designed and manufactured in India, and this was its first time at Pure London. It does not currently have any UK stockists, but sells on Asos Marketplace. Wholesale prices range from £30 for a shirt to £70 for a trench coat. thedapperlady@gmail.com +91 8920120421

1/37

Hide caption

  • The Dapper Lady AW20

    The Dapper Lady: The minimalist pastel colourways of The Dapper Lady’s stand caught Drapers’ eye – and true to its name, the brand focuses on tailoring with a collection of smart trench coats, well-cut trousers and blazers. Highlights include checked outerwear and suiting in the soft colour palette. The brand is designed and manufactured in India, and this was its first time at Pure London. It does not currently have any UK stockists, but sells on Asos Marketplace. Wholesale prices range from £30 for a shirt to £70 for a trench coat. thedapperlady@gmail.com +91 8920120421

  • The Dapper Lady AW20
  • the dapper lady aw20 2

    The Dapper Lady autumn 20

  • Ariak AW20

    Ariak: This South Korean label is influenced by architecture, with a collection that includes deconstructed pieces and layering in contrasting fabrics. A navy and silver silk skirt, paisley shirt, and herringbone cropped jacket are among the standout pieces. Designer Hayeon Lee works with premium fabrics such as wool and silk, and it is her third collection since graduating from London’s Central Saint Martins. This was Ariak’s first time at Pure, and it does not have UK stockists as yet, although it is sold in South Korea. Wholesale prices range from £140 for a top, leading to £308 for outerwear. +82 10 2939 8003 info.ariakofficial@gmail.com

  • Ariak AW20
  • Ariak AW20
  • Ariak AW20
  • Two Point Two AW20

    Two Point Two: This two-year-old Indian brand focuses on genderless pieces that are designed to be inclusive to all body shapes and sizes. Most of the collection is oversized and can be customised by the wearer, with removable details such as collars and hardware. The hand-embroidery featured on its outerwear takes up to four weeks to produce, it doesn’t follow fast-fashion trends and is produced in small quantities. This was its second time showing at Pure, and it has previously won the Vogue Talent Award for India and showed at Milan Fashion Week last season. It does not yet have UK stockists. Wholesale prices start at £70 for shirts, going up to £350 for embroidered outerwear. +91 932 927 5559 info@twopointtwostudio.com

  • Two Point Two AW20
  • Two Point Two AW20
  • Hilary Macmillan AW20

    Hilary Macmillan: Satin fabrics and a rich colour palette of mustards, berry tones drew Drapers to this stand. It was the cruelty-free brand’s first time at Pure London, making the journey from Canada for the show. Launched in 2012, Hilary MacMillan does not use any animal products such as fur, leather or feathers, instead using cottons and poly-blends, alongside satins. It also has a range of sustainable blouses made using vegetable dye and recycled cotton. The brand is size inclusive, ranging from Canadian XS-4X. It does not have UK stockists but has an international ecommerce site. Wholesale prices range from £20 for a roll-neck top to £110 for outerwear. +1 647 748 5286 alex@hilarymacmillan.com

  • Hilary Macmillan AW20
  • Hilary Macmillan AW20
  • Hilary Macmillan AW20
  • Nette Rose AW20

    Nette Rose: The South African lingerie brand focuses on colourful sets made from deadstock fabric that has been saved from landfill. It was showing at Pure London for the first time, having been founded in 2017. It’s stocked online by Wolf & Badger and lingerie etailer Womanhood, and is looking to break into the UK market with both independent and big retailers. The brand is ethically produced and made to order, which takes four days. Wholesale prices range from £10 for briefs to £26 for a bralette. +27 726418248 meg@netterose.com

  • Nette Rose AW20
  • Nette Rose AW20
  • nette rose aw20 (7)

    Nette Rose autumn 20

  • Nette Rose AW20
  • Lacoste AW20

    Lacoste: Lacoste made its womenswear tradeshow debut at this season’s Pure. The French brand has relaunched its female offer with a collection of two halves, combining classic chic silhouettes with younger edgy pieces. For knitwear, the brand introduced merino wool and cashmere blends in soft mint pastels, new outerwear shapes bring a classic feel to the collection. Also notable are the midi tailored A-line pieces in soft greys and bright orange. On the sporty side, big logos feature alongside more muted motifs and the soft colour palette continues with pinks and yellows. Lacoste brings an athleisure feel with heritage influences including deep V-neck cricket and collegiate jumpers, adding modern streetwear touches with a beige corduroy puffer. Wholesale prices range from £50 for a T-shirt to £250 for a jacket. 020 3655 2027 evoss@lacoste.com lacoste.com

  • Lacoste AW20
  • Lacoste AW20
  • Lacoste AW20
  • Teapot AW20

    Teapot: This season marks Spanish kidswear brand Teapot’s first collection and appearance at Pure. Produced and designed in Barcelona, the brand’s first line incorporates Japanese influences alongside a bold colour palette inspired by England in the 1980s. It mixes organic cotton, padded muslin and corduroy to create playful textures alongside cute illustrations of ramen dishes and Japanese characters. Standout pieces from the unisex collection include cream corduroy culottes with a drawstring waist, kimono-style jackets and padded muslin overcoats with zipper or popper fastenings for easy access. Wholesale prices range from €16 (£13.50) to €30 (£25.50) alejandra@teapotbcn.com

  • Teapot AW20
  • Teapot AW20
  • Teapot AW20
  • Nago AW20

    Nago: Making its Pure debut, new Polish brand Nago offers sustainable basics in a soft clay, dark pastel green and neutral palette. Ribbed roll-neck body suits and button-up midi-dresses can be paired with soft lilac hoodies and zip front jumpers with contrast white detailing. The brand uses sustainable materials including organic cotton, recycled cashmere, Tencel and cupro and coconut shell buttons. Excess fabric from the manufacturing is used to make accessories including scrunchies. In contrast to the fast-fashion sector, Nago does not work to a seasonal model but instead offers year-round pieces. Wholesale prices range from €15 (£13) for a top to €80 (£68) for a cashmere sweater. +48 501 013 821 gosia.rybinska@nago.com

  • Nago AW20
  • Nago AW20
  • nago aw20 1

    Nago autumn 20

  • Aurum AW20

    Aurum: Canadian activewear brand Aurum was looking to capitalise on the premium end of the market during its first visit to Pure. The brand sources high-quality fabrics from Germany, with compression materials to drive performance and give smooth silhouettes. Animal prints feature across the collection but with wearable muted colour palettes, including a deep burgundy snake print and subtle blue mock croc finish. Aurum offers co-ordinating leggings and sports bras and outerwear pieces, designed for performance and casualwear. Wholesale prices range from €30 (£25.50) for a sports bra to €65 (£55) for leggings. +1 514 923 3330 (ext 261); catherine@aurumactivewear.com aurumactivewear.com

  • Aurum AW20
  • Aurum AW20
  • Jeenaa AW20

    Jeenaa: It was this young handbag brand’s first time at a trade show, having only been founded in April 2019. Rich colourways of forest green, mustard and brown mock croc attracted Drapers. The smart, structured designs are made from PU “leather" and are available in two sizes, with the smaller shoulder bags incorporating a removable strap to enable cross-body wear. The brand is designed in the UK and manufactured in China. 07541 641848 Wholesale prices range from £24 to £34. suveena@jeenaa.co.uk jeenaa.co.uk

  • Jeenaa AW20
  • Jeenaa AW20

Drapers rounds up the brands to know from the autumn 20 edition of London tradeshow Pure. 

More from: Fashion braves the storms at Pure and Scoop

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.