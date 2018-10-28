Big Metal: an edgy and individual addition to your offer

The brand’s ethos centres around jewellery as a means of expression ­– it fundamentally believes its role is to assist in achieving this. Our ability to communicate with customers is crucial to our company, and we owe our ability to remain creative and confident in our designs to the honesty and interest of our buyers.

“A big factor in the brand’s growth has been our supportive customers, some of whom have been with us since day one,” says Big Metal founder James McGrath. “Along with the support of our loyal customers, we are also always excited to meet new buyers and allow their opinions to continue developing our company.”

McGrath started Big Metal in London’s Portobello Market after seven years of travelling. He began designing a jewellery collection for the Luc Besson film The Fifth Element, to accompany the costume designs of Jean Paul Gaultier. Rapid growth has led to collaborations with high street stores, for whom he has designed individual ranges over the years.

Big Metal also exhibits at trade shows such as Top Drawer and Pure London, and during Paris Fashion Week, allowing buyers to interact with the brand.

Big Metal is a brand with purpose, a creative brand and a brand that wants to spark change. In an era that is constantly transforming, Big Metal strives to be agile in adapting to trends but is also confident in creating its own. It in-house 3D printing, casting of metal, electro-plating and soldering allows it to be innovative in its designs. It is constantly creating, experimenting and researching.

Big Metal’s ambition is to redesign the structure of the fashion jewellery industry. It believes the days of buyers redesigning old components or sourcing products directly from China are numbered. The brand wants to provide customers with fresh and original products that are designed, created and stored in its studio.

Big Metal is now building its own brand. It wants to bring more designs on to the market, and nurture young UK-trained designers. It is focusing on independent shops and internet retailers as the industry continues to change.

However, words can only convey so much, says McGrath: “We believe the quality of our products and the satisfaction of our customers are the biggest indicator of our company, and the changes to the fashion jewellery industry that we attempt to inspire.”