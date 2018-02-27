The rapidly evolving group is a specialist in apparel, gift and accessories for some of the biggest fashion brands. Among them are Lyle & Scott, Ben Sherman, Original Penguin, Farah, Franklin & Marshall and U.S. Polo Assn., as well as some seriously exciting additions for 2018.

Being a leading specialist in designer kidswear and championing heritage brands, it was no surprise that the most recent launches of 2017 were from two of the biggest sportswear heritage brands in the global market. The addition of Franklin & Marshall and U.S. Polo Assn. delivered the diversity of American sportswear style to the already-rich selection Brand Machine Group offers its customers.

First to enter the market for autumn 18, and adding another dimension to the Brand Machine Group offer, is Money. The fresh approach of this unique streetwear range has found a new home in its boys’ clothing range. The trend-driven collections have a strong humorous streak, and combine the artisan mentality of classic men’s looks with free-thinking British lifestyle attitude.

As more labels sit on the horizon for Brand Machine Group next year, expect a fashion-forward future and classic, high-quality brands that cater to the tastes of every child.

Brand Machine Group is currently selling in autumn 18 products for delivery in July 2018.