Elevate your offering with the new Crocs collection

Crocs introduces the Crocband Platform collection – a stylised extension of the popular line of Crocband clogs, the Crocband Platform collection gives consumers the opportunity to express an elevated style point of view.

“The Crocband Platform collection gives Crocs the chance to step outside – and above – our traditional silhouettes and elevate the conversation,” says Michelle Poole, Crocs’ senior vice-president of product and marketing. “While we’ll never shy away from delivering the comfort that we’re known and loved for, our new Crocband Platform Clogs offer a trend-right option for millennial consumers who want to push their personal style stories forward.

“Working a bold, platform silhouette into our line-up makes perfect sense because it combines two elements that are inherently Crocs: making a statement and putting comfort first. We hope that our consumers see the new collection as a way to add a little height – and attitude – to their look without compromising on comfort.”

Showcased here is the autumn 18 Crocband Platform collection, featuring a 1.5-inch platform sole across four key colourways, including black/white, light grey/rose, black/black and blossom/white. In addition to these bold colourways and graphics, the collection also comes in classic colours.

Incredibly light and fun to wear, the Crocband Platform Collection also includes pivoting heel straps and deeper heel cups for a more secure fit.

For the spring 19 season Crocs will expand on the Crocband Platform collection with embellishments on both clog and slider silhouettes, as shown here. The Crocs Statement collection of metallic blooms expresses the brand’s affinity for all things shiny and precious, and features metallic flower charms and studded embellishments. These special edition Crocband clogs and sliders will put the right amount of bling in your spring, summer and beyond, and are as timelessly desirable as they are fashionably relevant.

In 2018, Crocs reinforces its mission of “everyone comfortable in their own shoes” with the second year of its global “Come As You Are” campaign, starring Drew Barrymore. Crocs began its partnership with the Golden Globe Award-winning actress, producer, director, author and mother with last year’s campaign.

The goal of “Come As You Are” is to spark conversation around what people can do when they’re comfortable in their own shoes – bringing authenticity and humanity to the campaign message. It will run in markets around the world and be driven by a mix of digital advertising, social media activity and influencer partnerships.

Crocs is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for men, women and children. Crocs offers a broad portfolio of all-season products, while remaining true to its core moulded footwear heritage. All Crocs shoes feature Croslite material, a proprietary, revolutionary technology that gives each pair of shoes the soft, comfortable and lightweight qualities that Crocs fans know and love.