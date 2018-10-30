Find your sourcing solutions at Fashion SVP

Fashion SVP is the fastest-growing fashion and denim apparel and accessory manufacturing show in the UK, and will return to London on 15-16 January 2019. The organisers are dedicated to offering an unparalleled sourcing and networking event for all types of buyer – from large high street brands to smaller boutiques, individual designers and start-ups.

The ninth edition will feature a curated range of international fashion, denim and knitwear manufacturers. Fashion SVP is able to address rapid shifts in market trends and demands, and offers an up-to-date range variety of manufacturers with wide-ranging production capabilities to suit the needs of the most demanding buyers.

In addition to connecting buyers to potential new manufacturing partners, Fashion SVP January 2019 will also feature the popular Sourcing Briefing seminars, led by industry experts who will be sharing their insights and expertise on topics including sustainable sourcing, future trends and brand success stories.

The core aim of the show is to offer a pathway for manufacturers and buyers to meet and network with each other and, ultimately, create long-lasting business relationships. The January show will introduce an assortment of expert manufacturers, specialising in multiple materials and techniques including knitwear and jersey, sports and technical materials, denims and other woven materials, fabric dyeing, digital printing, accessories and ethical and sustainable materials and production.

Buyers coming to Fashion SVP will have the opportunity to meet more than 120 international manufacturers and source all types of fashion wear, sportswear, denim, outdoor wear, athleisure, footwear and, of course, accessories.

The January 2019 show will also introduce “Knit Solutions”, a brilliant new show feature, presenting a hand-picked range of knit and jersey producers coming from the UK, Europe and Asia.

Alongside Fashion SVP will run Source Denim, the UK’s only dedicated denim manufacturing show. It will host a variety of denim mills and manufacturers. Buyers from both ends of the volume spectrum will be able to meet with the producers and explore the specialist ranges of denim fabrics and techniques available.

Whether you represent a high street multiple or a small independent brand, you cannot afford to miss the sourcing opportunities presented by Fashion SVP.