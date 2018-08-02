Isko: driving responsible innovation in denim

As the denim ingredient behind people’s favourite jeans, Isko is a pioneer of responsible innovation and technology in the fashion industry.

Creativity, competence and citizenship are the cornerstones of its approach, designed to push the endless possibilities of denim.

Isko is a full-power denim force from the ground up, offering creative services, mentors, trend researchers, fabric engineers, laundry experts, designers – all working to create a complete network of excellence.

Its strategy is further shaped by exclusive “think tanks” dedicated to service innovation:

Isko R&D – which develops new concepts responsibly with a Product Development Unit of specialists; a Technology Development Unit of physics, chemistry, biology, nanotechnology specialists; and an advanced testing laboratory;

Iskoteca – a specialist resource for treatments, washings, finishings and a complete denim library housing more than 25,000 different denims (and their "recipes");

Creative Room – which focuses on design and research, supporting brands, as well as designers looking for new inspiration.

Isko has a global presence with offices in 35 countries, and a production capacity of 250 million metres of fabric per year from 1,700 high-tech automated looms.

With a total of 10 existing patents in different markets and more than 100 patents pending or in the pipeline, Isko is focused on constant innovation and improvement, proving that a technological and creative progress that is respectful to workers, consumers and the environment is possible.

All Isko products, from the traditional denim fabrics to patented technologies, as well as the processes involved in their production, are the result of Isko Responsible Innovation approach, which is defining new industry standards.

To fully understand the environmental footprint of its denim fabrics, and where even better choices can be made, Isko has obtained Life-Cycle Assessments (LCA) for all of its 25,000-plus denim products.

Independently verified Environmental Product Declarations (EPD) have been produced to ensure the validity and replicability of these LCAs, making Isko the first denim manufacturer globally to obtain pre-certified EPDs for all products.

Isko Earth Fit is its lowest-impact denim collection yet and the only one worldwide to have achieved both the European Union Ecolabel and Nordic Swan Ecolabel. The collection, which now includes 49 fabrics, uses innovative and responsible fibers including organic cotton, recycled pre-consumer cotton, and post-consumer recycled polyester from PET bottles.

Isko also has an environmental management system in place, certified to an international standard, to ensure the environmental impacts are managed at its production facilities.

Isko is the first and only Turkish manufacturer to have become a signatory member of ZDHC foundation. This decision highlights the company’s commitment not to use harmful substances as a core part of its holistic Responsible Innovation vision.

For more information, please visit www.isko.com.tr.