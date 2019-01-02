Join the Fynch-Hatton adventure into new territory

Fynch-Hatton, one of the fastest-growing brand names in menswear, is inspired by Denys Finch Hatton, the freedom-loving aristocratic adventurer depicted in the Oscar-winning film Out Of Africa.

Today Fynch-Hatton stands for high-quality and modern casual menswear in the mid-price segment. The ethos of the brand is to evolve and develop while still offering the very best quality, workmanship and detail, with an enviable commercial/value ratio, yet offering stockists good margins.

Fynch-Hatton offers an assortment of knitwear, shirts, accessories, polo shirts, T-shirts, sweatshirts, trousers, jackets and vests – an extensive range of products sold at 2,500 point-of-sale locations in 55 countries.

The autumn 19 collection evokes the story of explorer Finch Hatton. Highlights include:

Knitwear that has new areas that blur the lines between knitwear and athleisure, by using dip-dyes, and playful stripes. A new merino quality is added, as well as sporty options with inner gilets. Meanwhile, the brand continues with unusual cashmere qualities, of the highest quality from Mongolia, in a vibrant colour palette.

that has new areas that blur the lines between knitwear and athleisure, by using dip-dyes, and playful stripes. A new merino quality is added, as well as sporty options with inner gilets. Meanwhile, the brand continues with unusual cashmere qualities, of the highest quality from Mongolia, in a vibrant colour palette. Soft, brushed polos and sweats use interesting washed effects, incorporating Supima cotton, and the renowned shirt collection has an increase in new print options, plus innovative paisley and plaid patterns. A new shorter-length shirt option is added, and non-button-down collars are a feature.

use interesting washed effects, incorporating Supima cotton, and the renowned shirt collection has an increase in new print options, plus innovative paisley and plaid patterns. A new shorter-length option is added, and non-button-down collars are a feature. In terms of outerwear, all jackets now have security-screened pockets, and incorporate Sorona filler, to be efficient, warm and sustainable.

now have security-screened pockets, and incorporate Sorona filler, to be efficient, warm and sustainable. An extended jeans/chino collection is now offered in modern and casual fits, with added jackets and waistcoats, and many accessories, including a beautiful cashmere scarf in a gift box made of Nepalese paper. Bags and gloves complete the Fynch-Hatton look.

To see the new autumn 19 collections, please contact Michael Spriggs Agencies on 0116 2362304 or 07836 513327. Or email mike@spriggsmenswear.com

For more information on Fynch-Hatton and the new collection, go to www.fynch-hatton.com