Join the Fynch-Hatton adventure into new territory

2 January 2019

Fynch-Hatton, one of the fastest-growing brand names in menswear, is inspired by Denys Finch Hatton, the freedom-loving aristocratic adventurer depicted in the Oscar-winning film Out Of Africa.

Today Fynch-Hatton stands for high-quality and modern casual menswear in the mid-price segment. The ethos of the brand is to evolve and develop while still offering the very best quality, workmanship and detail, with an enviable commercial/value ratio, yet offering stockists good margins.

Fynch-Hatton offers an assortment of knitwear, shirts, accessories, polo shirts, T-shirts, sweatshirts, trousers, jackets and vests – an extensive range of products sold at 2,500 point-of-sale locations in 55 countries.

The autumn 19 collection evokes the story of explorer Finch Hatton. Highlights include: 

  • Knitwear that has new areas that blur the lines between knitwear and athleisure, by using dip-dyes, and playful stripes. A new merino quality is added, as well as sporty options with inner gilets. Meanwhile, the brand continues with unusual cashmere qualities, of the highest quality from Mongolia, in a vibrant colour palette.
  • Soft, brushed polos and sweats use interesting washed effects, incorporating Supima cotton, and the renowned shirt collection has an increase in new print options, plus innovative paisley and plaid patterns. A new shorter-length shirt option is added, and non-button-down collars are a feature.
  • In terms of outerwear, all jackets now have security-screened pockets, and incorporate Sorona filler, to be efficient, warm and sustainable.
  • An extended jeans/chino collection is now offered in modern and casual fits, with added jackets and waistcoats, and many accessories, including a beautiful cashmere scarf in a gift box made of Nepalese paper. Bags and gloves complete the Fynch-Hatton look.

To see the new autumn 19 collections, please contact Michael Spriggs Agencies on 0116 2362304 or 07836 513327. Or email mike@spriggsmenswear.com

For more information on Fynch-Hatton and the new collection, go to www.fynch-hatton.com

 

Fynch hatton autumn 19 collection report

Download the Fynch-Hatton autumn 19 collection report

Comment

