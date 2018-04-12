K-Swiss: buy into an on-trend revival

The US footwear brand’s archive of 1990s classics is a timely inspiration for its first clothing collection in more than a decade.

American heritage footwear brand K-Swiss is stepping back into the clothing market in Europe with its first ready-to-wear collection in more than a decade.

Its new throwback “Classics” range looks to the label’s archive styles of the late 1990s and early 2000s, focusing on the era’s hip-hop and rap scene.

Coinciding with key fashion trends of the moment, the unisex range comes in 12 styles with 35 options, and blends retro sportswear styles with oversized silhouettes, mixing the urban streetwear trend with the popular athleisure look.

The new offering replicates original vintage K-Swiss clothing designs that are revamped for today’s trend-led, quality-driven customer.

“It’s classic styles but in modern fits. We’ve learnt from our footwear that you can’t just bring back an old shoe – you need innovation,” says Bart Verdoorn, K-Swiss brand director Europe. “Logos and ‘name dropping’ have become super-important.” Verdoorn points to the eye-catching branding and prominent use of the label’s classic shield logo, which he hopes will help to build new brand recognition outside the footwear market.

Colours in the first collection are a homage to K-Swiss’s signature red, white and blue, but will evolve through future collections to bring in more trend-led seasonal colours and new fabrications.

Among the key pieces from the archive are the cut-and-sew funnel-neck Oakland track top with branded sleeves, the panelled Stockton Pique Sweat and the Modesto Sweat, which is an oversized and longline jumper with drawstring hem and original “crafted with passion” embroidered slogan.

Launching as a preview capsule for late spring 18 with a May or June delivery via selected retailers, an extended collection will be introduced for autumn 18 with wider distribution. New footwear styles will complement the clothing offer.

Wholesale prices range from £8.93 for a logo-print T-Shirt to £33.93 for a for cut-and-sew track top.

Tel: 07585 303653

kswiss.com