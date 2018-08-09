LondonEdge – the essential buying destination for creative lifestyle retailers

LondonEdge has been a cornerstone of the UK and European trade fashion exhibition calendar since the turn of the millennium. Proudly representing the lifestyle and alternative fashion community for almost 20 years, LondonEdge provides a platform for fledgling and small companies to show alongside established brands within our markets.

Attracting retailers from up to 40 different countries and exhibitors from as many as 20 territories in a single show, this international event truly unites nations. With universal personal style becoming less predictable and more of an individual statement in recent years, LondonEdge brands have become more relatable to many more people and therefore more significant on the high street.

The UK event runs on 2-3 September at the Business Design Centre in Islington, north London. It is easy to reach and has a plethora of extra-curricular activities available in the surrounding area such cafes, bars, independent stores, restaurants and antique shops.

The very first Las Vegas event will take place, bang in the middle of the Strip, at the Flamingo Hotel, Las Vegas on 14-15 August 2018. Businesses, influencers, stores and press are very welcome to attend and details of how to register can be found below.

Retailers visiting the events will have the opportunity to discover new and established lifestyle brands clothing, footwear and accessory collections. These brands will be exhibiting commercial products in styles such as reproduction vintage, dark streetwear, festival gear, punk rock, music merchandising and licensed products, rockabilly, soft grunge, teen spirit clothing, rainbows and sparkles galore.

LondonEdge exhibitors are among the best designers, creators and purveyors of lifestyle clothing, footwear, accessories and giftware on the planet. They are inspired by music, art, history and youth culture – and the creativity they deliver season after season is incomparable. From the beautiful prints and elegant silhouettes of repro-vintage, the moody and mystical gothic-inspired palette of the dark streetwear collections to the bold, unapologetic clubwear hues, and the cloudburst of rainbow and kawaii candyfloss of the festival collections, LondonEdge exhibitors will inspire.

The LondonEdge events offer an opportunity for creative exhibitors and buyers to network and work together in an inclusive and uplifting business environment.

To find out about visiting the Las Vegas and London events please head to londonedge.com/visiting.html and register to receive your badge.

If you would like to know more about exhibiting at LondonEdge this year or in 2019, please contact us at londonedge.com/Exhibiting-at-LondonEdge.html