Make the most of Micam

Get ready for the 85th edition of Micam – the foremost footwear trade fair is back and better than ever in Milan.

What is Micam, and when and where is it held?

The next edition of Micam, the world’s leading footwear trade fair, will be held in Milan on 11-14 February 2018. The event takes place twice a year in the modern and functional Fiera Milano exhibition centre. Previews of autumn/winter and spring/summer collections for the following year are presented in February and September respectively, offering a wide range of products that represent the best in terms of quality, design and innovation.

Who attends?

Micam attracts a huge audience of international buyers keen on investing primarily in products that are made and designed in Italy, which form the mainstay of the trade fair. The show represents an unmissable business opportunity for all those working in the shoe industry worldwide, and our aim is to ensure the show is “at the service” of buyers, making it easier for them to find their way around the venue, while at the same time providing assistance to those exhibiting their new collections of footwear during the course of the event.

Why do people attend – what is the benefit to them?

Micam gives buyers the opportunity to get a sneak peek at the new collections and get an idea of the latest trends, which are now more wide-ranging and varied than ever before. The event provides the best means of gauging the health of both the market and one of Italy’s key manufacturing industries – the footwear sector, which employs more than 77,000 people in almost 5,000 companies.

What is new about Micam this year?

The event will be showcasing the same wide range of high-quality products as usual, including those of several famous Italian haute couture brands. The process of revamping the exhibition layout is ongoing and will once again include the winning formula of the Fashion Square, where the top luxury brands will congregate. In addition, Micam’s image campaign, inspired by Dante’s Divine Comedy, will continue: following previous themes of “lust” and “seduction”, the spotlight this year will be on “vanity”.

Where can people go for more information?

To the www.themicam.com website and the event’s social media channels:

Instagram: @micam.milano #micam #micamers

Facebook: @micam.milano