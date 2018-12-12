Pantherella steps into new territory

Creating exceptional socks using the highest-quality yarns, Pantherella’s autumn 2019 collection delivers a luxurious, sartorial range, made in the same family-owned factory in Leicester that has been the brand’s home since 1937.

Launching at Florence menswear trade show Pitti Uomo in January 2019, the Luxury and Vintage lines offer classic designs inspired by the history books and Scottish landscapes, while Modern+ looks to video games and the digital world for its creative designs.

A remarkable 82 years of sock-making expertise have gone into crafting the latest range. Made from the finest materials, this portfolio of autumnal designs doesn’t compromise on the quality or attention to detail that the brand is known for and promises quintessential English style with a modern twist.

Meanwhile, for autumn 2019, the Pantherella owned Scott-Nichol brand has taken inspiration from the City of London, as well as the beautiful English countryside. Casual and fun, classic patterns and playful motifs make for a quirky collection that is traditional with a twist, appealing to country gents and trendsetters alike.