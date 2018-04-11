Ruby Shoo set to expand its appeal with new casual styles to attract a wider customer base

British shoe brand Ruby Shoo launches its autumn 18 collection, which exudes its characteristic charm, while introducing new casual styles to attract a wider and younger customer base.

Ruby Shoo has a passion for creating contemporary, fun and unique shoes and accessories with a hint of vintage. Since its launch in 2011, it has grown into a much-loved international brand with a dedicated and loyal fan base. Indeed, among the brand’s burgeoning social media following, many customers proclaim themselves to be Ruby Shoo “collectors”.

The autumn 18 collection introduces new and exciting casual styles, including trainers, loafers and platform brogues, all incorporating the classic Ruby Shoo twists of unique design and difference. They appeal to the brand’s most ardent fans, while also reaching out to a wider customer base. The new styles are:

Suzie A retro jogger with a twist that mixes printed velvets and metallic fake leather with velvet laces

A retro jogger with a twist that mixes printed velvets and metallic fake leather with velvet laces Darcy A low-profile tennis-style shoe that combines signature Ruby Shoo spots with metallic brocade and satin laces.

A low-profile tennis-style shoe that combines signature Ruby Shoo spots with metallic brocade and satin laces. Joanne A tab-front loafer with a bow trim

A tab-front loafer with a bow trim Davina A lace-up toecap brogue with velvet lace trim

In addition to the new casual styles, the autumn collection has been shot with a focus on capturing the attention of a younger audience of women, who are looking for unique and different shoes and accessories, while ensuring the approval of the brand’s existing fan base.

Ruby Shoo marketing manager, Carla Bicknell, says: “Women want something that’s different. Every time I wear Ruby Shoos, people ask me, where did I get my shoes? The shoes are fun, unique and affordable and very different from what is currently on offer on the high street.”

The brand will continue to focus its efforts on elevating brand awareness through a variety of avenues, including its first advertising campaign on the London Underground, which went live in March.

Other areas of focus include working with key fashion and vintage bloggers, while continuing to promote the Ruby Shoo brand to the media via a focused PR plan to drive consumer demand both with existing retailers and online, as well as attracting new customers and stockists.

