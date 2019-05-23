Rudholm cares with greener, cleaner accessories

Rudholm has launched its new “We Care” initiative and branding. When Rudholm says “We Care”, it means it cares about ”People, place and products”.

People

Rudholm Group is fully committed to reducing the impact it has on the environment and ensuring its global workforce is treated respectfully, and has safe and healthy working conditions. Rudholm makes sure its offices, factories and supply chain requirements meet and exceed legal requirements and regulations relating to sustainability and social responsibility.

Place

When Rudholm develops new products, it cares about making them greener. This means prioritising environmental concerns in the materials it uses and their sourcing, design, manufacturing and assembly, distribution and, most importantly, the recyclability and biodegradable capabilities of products after use.

Products

One of the fastest-growing range of products is Rudholm’s Eco Collection. This covers many fashion industry products, from garment accessories to packaging, including eco-metal finishes, organic cotton labels, 100% recycled woven yarn labels and tapes, craft paper and card packaging, FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) paper and card, single-use plastic with organic technology, ocean waste plastic, recycled plastic bags and Ecoligentpaper clean technology (C2C) hangers.

Rudholm is also working on sustainable prototypes such as “Liquid Wood” material to create an alternative to plastic and water-soluble hang tags and seals, which dissolve away after use.

Rudholm’s standards cover its products, who makes them and how they are made. It is currently working with the following: Oeko-Tex, Sedex, Amfori, Sac, Higg, FSC, Bluedesign, Reach and GRS.

As you can see, the Rudholm “We Care” goals are to look after its global team and to make products with the least impact on the environment from design to distribution. All eco-products that the Rudholm Group produce are recyclable, biodegradable or made from recycled materials and can be returned safely back to nature, creating a closed-loop system.

All eco-products produced by the Rudholm Group must have eco values, so they are either recyclable, biodegradable, made from recycled materials or use less water, energy or chemicals in manufacturing.