Rudholm’s new collection has arrived and there is plenty to be excited about. There are more than 300 garment accessories to see and touch – covering everything from labels and badges to buttons, rivets, fasteners, zippers, hang tags, tapes, packaging and so much more.

Its collections are created to inspire its customers all over the world and demonstrate how it turns ideas and concepts into garment accessories that are both functional and exciting, adding value to any collection – menswear, womenswear, kidswear, sportswear and workwear.

Rudholm prides itself on producing products that meet and pass international regulations such as the European Union’s REACh standards and the international Oeko-Tex.

One of Rudholm’s fastest-growing ranges is Eco Products. These include Eco Finishes, which use less water, chemicals and energy than conventional electroplating, and Ocean Waste Recycled Plastic, which uses discarded fishing nets to create new products.

When Rudholm is developing new products, it keeps the environment at the forefront of its priorities. It considers the impact each item will have at every stage – from design and distribution to its recyclable properties at the end of its life cycle.

Rudholm’s goal is to produce products with the least impact on the environment and can be returned safely back to nature.