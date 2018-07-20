Stylist Live: where brands, celebrities and customers combine

Stylist Live – Stylist’s Festival of Inspiration – is back for 2018, bringing everything “Met Set” women love about the magazine to life this November. Launched by Shortlist Media in 2015, Stylist Live has become the company’s biggest reader event, growing in footfall from 15,000 to 21,000 in its third edition last year.

Home to a jam-packed line-up of brands, influencers, fashion exclusives and more, the event features more than 80 inspiring talks across three days, hosted by some of the UK’s most influential women (and a handful of men).

Last year speakers included Katherine Ryan, Emma Willis, Nigella Lawson, Russell Brand, Reni Eddo-Lodge and Raye. This year’s line-up is shaping up to be just as influential: Annie Mac, Fearne Cotton, Caitlin Moran, Nadiya Hussain and Mariah Idrissi have all added their names to the bill.

For brands and visitors alike, Stylist Live also offers a unique shopping experience in perfect time for Christmas. More than 250 independent boutiques offer new-season ranges of fashion, jewellery, beauty, stationery, food and drink, and more.

Since inception, Stylist Live has continued to attract independent and global brands. This year, Caudalie, Kikki K, La Roche Posay, Murad, Ottoman Hands, Remington, Gordon’s and Shiseido are just some of the names who will be showcasing their products.

Previous editions have hosted brands such as Swarovski, Benefit, Babyliss, Oliver Bonas, Clarins, Chambord and more.

Combining high street style with a high-fashion experience, the Stylist catwalk runs regularly each day, featuring key autumn 18 trends curated by magazine’s award-winning editorial fashion team and offering additional exposure opportunities for brands to a discerning audience.

In addition, all visitors will receive a complimentary drink with their ticket, and can benefit from free sampling opportunities, beauty treatments and hair-styling.

Stylist Live takes place at Olympia London on 9-11 November 2018. The event will also host a pop-up in Manchester for the first time on 8-9 September, in association with Intu Trafford Centre.

For more information on the event, please kellyann.prior@stylist.co.uk