The word on the street is 17 London

Streetwear brand 17 London has a big following on the urban music scene, and its latest collection is sure to win even more fans.

The spring 18 collection from 17 London, the high-quality streetwear brand worn by some of the biggest names on the UK urban music scene, including Fekky, Mist, Scribz 67, Tinchy Stryder and Michael Dapaah, has now been launched.

Now in its third season, 17 London was born of what its founders believe was the best age to be growing up in one of the world’s greatest cities.

Deeply embedded in street culture past and present, 17 London represents young men in cities throughout the UK. Taking inspiration from classic streetwear and contemporary urban culture, the brand resonates with millennials who want high-quality, trend-driven menswear.

A “diamond in the rough”, 17 London is for those “in the know”. Its unique, premium aesthetic is for those who value legitimacy when it comes to style.

The spring 18 collection is a step in a new direction for the brand. It features a more colourful palette and technical, sports influenced textiles.

The black and gold range features asymmetrical paint striping on light-weight, breathable fabrics, while oversized futuristic prints are a nod to today’s digitised world.

This year promises to be an exciting one for 17 London. It is preparing to launch a collaboration collection with underground rap group 67. A pop-up store in London to promote the collection will open on 21 April at Relentless, 5 Denmark Street, London WC2H 8LU and 67 will perform a secret gig in the evening. You don’t want to miss that!

The brand hopes to work on more collaborations with music artists.

The spring 18 collection is available for immediate delivery, and autumn 18 for delivery in August/September. Wholesale prices range from £9 to £20

