Who's Next and Premiere Classe take a trip down Africa Street

This September, leading womenswear trade show Who’s Next and its sister accessories show, Premiere Classe, will bring Africa’s influence on fashion design to the front of visitors’ minds. More than 45,000 guests will discover the offerings of around 1,350 French and international exhibitors, under the over-arching theme of Africa Street.

From Durban to Tunis, Addis Ababa to Dakar, Africa is a never-ending source of inspiration for fashion design. Africa Street will be the place where brilliant, lively designs take life. Who’s Next and Premiere Classe will put the spotlight on modern African identities, and the outstanding talent of designers from all across the continent.

Here are just a few of the exciting brands originating in and inspired by Africa that will be on display as the Africa Street theme transforms the shows.

J’Avoue

Marie-Ghyslaine M’Banza was born in France to Congolese parents. From an early age she fell in love with traditional African wax print fabrics and their colourful patterns, which she discovered through her mother’s outfits. After training at Couturier Styliste Modéliste, she launched her wax fabric clothing line, J’Avoue in 2017.

The two collections a year – for men and women, along with unisex pieces – are produced in traditional methods in small launched Parisian workshops.

Visit the central aisle of the Porte de Versailles, near Hall 3, to discover J’Avoue’s authentic, dynamic designs.

M+K Nairobi

Parisian store Atelier Meraki will present its “collective store” in association with Who’s Next, displaying its most exciting young African brands. These include Afrigarde, whose Africa-inspired jewellery is designed to make us question cultural biases. Its production helps to train impoverished women in crafting skills and business essentials such as computing. M+K Nairobi, meanwhile, is a luxe contemporary brand. Its pieces, such as leather tops and skirts, are created in partnership with traditional artisans in Nairobi.

New for this season will be Californiafrica in Hall 4 at Who’s Next, the new Beachwear Village that is dedicated to the very best of swimwear, beachwear and resortwear.

And at Premiere Classe, agency Little Africa will present exciting African accessories brands and retailers, such as men’s footwear store Goya Paris and accessories and jewellery label MeyNö Fashion.

Alongside the innovative and inspiring fashions displayed at Africa Street, Who’s Next will provide essential business insight. Speakers, conferences, and the Fashion Solutions zone will answer your questions about how to develop your brand and take it to the next stage.

With networking opportunities, key business insight and the exciting, innovative brands on show, a journey down Africa Street is one that no fashion buyer can afford to miss.