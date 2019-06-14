Young fashion brand Brave Soul’s collections ooze seasonably summery vibes. In womenswear, festival fashion and romantic stylings are key.

Hyper-feminine, boho shapes such as ruffles and ruching add interest to safari silhouettes.

Textures are more dramatic and colours brighter than previous seasons. Co-ords were a big hit for the brand last season and are an important collection building block.

For men, co-ords are dominant and quirky prints are a must. An avocado print shorts-and-shirt combo is sure to appeal to the selfie generation.

