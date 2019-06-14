Young fashion brand Brave Soul’s collections ooze seasonably summery vibes. In womenswear, festival fashion and romantic stylings are key.
Hyper-feminine, boho shapes such as ruffles and ruching add interest to safari silhouettes.
Textures are more dramatic and colours brighter than previous seasons. Co-ords were a big hit for the brand last season and are an important collection building block.
For men, co-ords are dominant and quirky prints are a must. An avocado print shorts-and-shirt combo is sure to appeal to the selfie generation.
Prices range from £2.50 for men’s and women’s basic T-shirts to £37.99 for a parka jacket. 020 7299 7960 whisperingsmith.com
