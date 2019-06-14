Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Season’s preview spring 20: Brave Soul

14 June 2019 By

Young fashion brand Brave Soul’s collections ooze seasonably summery vibes. In womenswear, festival fashion and romantic stylings are key. 

Hyper-feminine, boho shapes such as ruffles and ruching add interest to safari silhouettes.

Textures are more dramatic and colours brighter than previous seasons. Co-ords were a big hit for the brand last season and are an important collection building block.

For men, co-ords are dominant and quirky prints are a must. An avocado print shorts-and-shirt combo is sure to appeal to the selfie generation.

Prices range from £2.50 for men’s and women’s basic T-shirts to £37.99 for a parka jacket. 020 7299 7960 whisperingsmith.com

