High-tech fabrics and fibres give a seasonally appropriate lightness to German menswear brand Brühl’s spring 20 offer.

It is focusing on fabrics that have fine threads and light weights, and is incorporating technical fibres such as

modal into designs. These additions help to regulate temperature for the wearer.

Standout designs include vibrant citrus-toned products – chinos in rich orange and zesty yellow are both highlights.

Prices range from around £18 for polo shirts to £69 for a blouson jacket.