Brides, Brexit and the Meghan effect – lifting the veil on the 2019 bridal market

As peak wedding season gets under way, Drapers speaks to key names in the bridal industry to discover what trends are dominating the aisles, how business is performing and assess the impact of the “Meghan” effect.

Last May, the world reached wedding fever pitch as Prince Harry married American actress Meghan Markle. Nearly a year on, and the Meghan effect still holds influence over the competitive bridal market.

For instance, not only are wedding fashion trends following in Markle’s footsteps – from her choice of long sleeves, bateau neck and a pared-back, “unadorned” look, through to a rise in brides opting for Markle-style veils – but her choice of outfit change and two dresses (Givenchy couture by Clare Waight Keller for the main ceremony and a sexy Stella McCartney halter neck for evening) – has gone mainstream, as modern brides seek out versatile dresses or multiple outfits for their big days.

While the average UK wedding spend has remained relatively flat year on year at £17,674, average spend on bridalwear has increased to £1,621, up from £1,537 in 2018, research conducted by wedding planning app Bridebook founded – the dress remains a focal point of many weddings.

However, industry insiders have reported a surge in brides seeking out something fresh and unique, whether that be blow-out, big-budget bespoke dresses or seeking out something special on a shoestring. This means brands and retailers need to focus on their designs to stand out from the crowd, while balancing this with practical and untraditional elements, such as the trend for wedding dresses with pockets.

As the bridal market becomes more and more saturated – with the traditional side of the market via quality independent retailers being joined by an ever-growing number of new formats and high street retailers offering bridal collections – there remain yet more opportunities. For example, luxury lingerie brand La Perla recently announced the launch of its first bridal dress collection, complementing its established bridal lingerie offer.

The beginning of wedding season is also marked by the international bridal weeks, where brands and designers unveil their latest collections for the new season at trade shows and fashion weeks around the world. Exhibitors Drapers spoke to all reported a positive reaction, and said the threat of Brexit had not put off British or international buyers.

When considering dresses, although fit (59%) and style (57%) remain the most important factors, Bridebook’s research also found that the service of the salesperson (32%) is just as important as cost (32%), proving, now more than ever, that the difficult business of bridalwear balances on more than just the latest trends.

Andrey Savin, designer and CEO of bridal brand Savin London Savin London How is business performing at the moment? Business is performing really well. During the past four years Savin London has grown massively and we now have excellent coverage across the UK in high end bridal boutiques, in addition to our own flagship store in London. We’ve just returned from showing during New York Bridal Week, where in addition to increasing our US business we are also set to announce new stockists in other international markets. Did you notice any impact following the royal wedding of Harry and Meghan? Everyone loves a wedding, and royal weddings really put this special day in the spotlight. I can imagine it has had an impact on brides looking for veils to add drama in particular. What trends are driving the business at the moment? Savin London is entirely designed and made in London, and that is a real selling point for our brides. I think brides are looking for quality gowns that are timeless but with a twist. For example, our bestselling style has been Amelia, which is a multi-coloured, 3D laser-cut lace dress. Lots of brides come into both our store and our stockists’ stores having seen the dress on Instagram or within magazines. You hve just come from a selling period – what was the reaction? Buyers are always naturally cautious – they only have so much budget, so placing that budget with the right brand is crucial. However, if they love your product and they know it will sell, then they are willing to be bold. We had a very enthusiastic reaction at both London and New York Bridal Week. Do you think Brexit is affecting the bridal market? We’ve yet to feel the effect of Brexit. Savin London brings a forward-looking aesthetic to the bridal market, and we saw many international buyers in London and New York. Of course, we will have to see how it pans out, but we expect buyers will continue to buy British.

Rachel Sneddon, founder, Rachel Scott Couture bridal store in Edinburgh, Scotland How is the bridal market performing at the moment? We’re growing each year, and I think there’s a general positivity about the industry for this season. It’s great to see that actually. The market is definitely saturated, which can make things difficult but, equally, I think it’s important to continue to look at every challenge as an opportunity – make sure you stand out from the crowd, recognise what you do best and focus on that. I think there’s definite trend in brides’ buying choices, and a real focus on value for money. We focus on offering the highest quality products and services so, for us, this is a great trend. Whatever a client is spending – whether it’s £100 or £10,000 – they want to see that they are getting the absolute best their money can buy in product and service. They want to know about the product, how’s it’s made, where it’s made and where the value of my training and styling experience comes into play. I see it as a real positive for the industry: clients have so many options now and they know it. The retailers who will do well and have strong business futures will be those ones like us, who genuinely know what they’re talking about and want the absolute best for their clients. What other trends are driving the market at the moment? I see a wonderful trend for brides focusing in on what they really want to wear on their wedding day – and most specifically, at their wedding ceremony. I see a real emphasis on the marriage and that being the most important factor to clients, rather than the party. I definitely see that reflecting in choices clients are making for their outfits. It’s about getting an outfit that is a very personal choice for them, something that truly represents their individual personality. Clients have always wanted to go for something individual and unique, and they still do, but it’s now about making sure it’s right for them, rather than feeling they have to compete with the next bride or wear something that they feel they “should” wear. It’s got to be something they really love, whether that’s a wonderfully classic traditional gown or a bright green jumpsuit – clients are willing to wear only what’s right for them and them alone. In terms of fashion trends, pockets are key. It’s been a growing trend for a number of years in bridal but it’s really hit home this season – everyone loves them. Also, there is a huge affection for simple but textured fabrics at the moment, which I am adoring personally: brushed silk crepes, piqués and guipure lace in particular. Rachel Scott Couture Simplicity, form and exquisite fabric has always been a Rachel Scott Couture stable and I’m really seeing that coming to a wider bridal audience this season. I think there’s certainly been an element of added Meghan Markle influence this season, but actually I think there’s a wider influence of clients just wanting to showcase an elegance and understated old-school glamour. I think there’s so many gorgeous fabrics available at the moment that brides are keen to indulge in the softness, drape and romance that those allow. Are you noticing any other consumer trends? Clients are keen to look at as many options as possible, making sure they’ve gone to lots of shops, tried on lots of dresses – in some cases much more than ever before. Again, if you’re a great retailer, offering great service and a great product without pressure then I see this as a positive. If a client comes back for a second look or wants to commit to buying a dress, you know they’ve done very thorough research and still favour what you can offer. What brands are performing well? Temperley London for its stylised, organic embroidery and totally unique colour detailing. Suzanne Neville for that utterly incredible form, with waistline perfection guaranteed. Andrea Hawkes is the “new” girl on the block – fabric softness and drape that my clients are addicted to. She is definitely one to watch. Do you think Brexit is affecting the bridal market at all? All my designers are British so I do think that has lessened the impact on us. It is something we’re conscious of and have made sure we’re secure with all we do business wise but honestly no, it’s not really had any impact, other than to give us all a mutual thing to moan about and encourage getting in a wedding dress to cheer us up.

Anna-Marie DeSouza, editor of business magazine Bridal Buyer Tiffanys at London Bridal Fashion Week How is the bridal market performing at the moment? Things are looking good for the bridal market at present. Following a tough few years, we are seeing some hugely positive growth in the UK market. Did you notice any impact following the royal wedding of Harry and Meghan? Royal wedding fever really hit. It is no surprise that we have seen a boom in wedding dress designs that have been inspired by what Meghan wore. We have seen a resurgence in the popularity of the longer sleeves we saw in the Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy gown, as well as a trend for bateau necklines and the unadorned look, where the fabric and cut of the dress are standing out at stars of the show rather than embellishments and appliqués. Markle’s evening gown by Stella McCartney also proved to be a big hit with bridal designers and brides, as we are seeing a flurry of gowns using the halterneck trend. This is one of the key styles that we saw at the recent London Bridal Fashion Week (LBFW), so it looks like it’s a style that is set to be popular for the new seasons, too. From a more general fashion point of view, we are seeing more and more brides opting for two looks on their big day – usually one for the ceremony and a different reception dress, or sometimes the same dress for the ceremony and reception and then a change of attire in the evening. We are seeing many brides purchasing two-piece outfits so that they can just swap the top or bottom half to make things more affordable. What other trends are driving the market at the moment? In terms of style trends, one thing we have noticed is that not all brides want to be traditional. This could mean that they opt for a coloured outfit; one with coloured beadwork, appliqués or a patterned fabric; or a trouser suit or jumpsuit rather than a gown, and capes are a big hit instead of veils. Capes are a great way to add interest and movement in a similar fashion to a veil, but add a nice modern twist – especially for ladies who don’t want to have to “reveal” themselves to their partner. What brands are performing well? Modern brides are looking for much more than just an outfit – they want to know the story behind the gown. We are seeing a resurgence in the popularity of British designers and brands, and we are also seeing more and more brides looking for dresses and accessories from designers or manufacturers that are created with sustainability in mind. Do you think Brexit is affecting the bridal market? Much of this remains to be seen. In terms of trading, we saw no evidence of an effect from buyers and visitors to LBFW – it was a huge success this year, with an increase in buyers of just under 10%. In fact there was growth in the number of European visitors and many European exhibitors have rebooked their stands for next year. Of course, as and when a Brexit deal is agreed and as and when the UK leaves the European Union, there will be an effect on certain areas of the market. If you’re a UK fashion business that relies on workers from the EU, the restrictions on freedom of movement that are being suggested may lead to shortages of labour and increased labour costs. And we are also expecting to see a slight decline in the number of European destination weddings, which may mean that there is a decline in sales of more lightweight gowns.

Kate Halfpenny, founder of bridal brand Halfpenny London Halfpenny London How is business performing at the moment? Really well. We’ve grown year on year since the brand’s birth in 2005 and I think there are a few reasons for that. Firstly, we’ve never deviated from the brand’s core DNA. I’m not influenced by trends and I very much stay true to my particular aesthetic and exceptional quality, which is what we’ve become known for, so consumer confidence is high. We’re creating heirloom pieces, which are all British made and we’re also designing with a conscience. We’re aiming to take on board as much as we can in the goal to be a sustainable business. It’s a huge undertaking and we have a long way to go and a lot of learning to do, but the most important thing is we’re trying. What trends are driving business at the moment? There is definitely a consumer trend of brides wanting to create their own unique look, which is good for us as that’s what we’ve always done. With our diverse offering and so many layering opportunities, brides really can create a multitude of looks in one. We’re also finding that brides are looking for that transformation moment, that change of outfit from day to night – they’re loving our gorgeous overlays and overskirts for this reason. We are seeing more and more bigger-budget brides with a strong demand for bespoke. Do you think Brexit is affecting the bridal market at all? The potential challenges are obviously the increased costs of importing of our fabrics and laces and exporting our goods to our international stockists. No one seems to be concerned though, and we’ve continually grown our wholesale market. We’re excited to see what the future brings.

Katherine Serrano Holmgren, co-founder and commercial director of womenswear brand Galvan Galvan bridal collection You are a womenswear brand with a bridal department. How is it performing? A year has passed since we launched our first bridal collection, which we call a “white collection” due to its versatility, and already bridal has become the number one driver of appointments in both Galvan studios in Notting Hill, London and in Soho, New York. We service both brides and bridesmaids, and together these sales represent more than 30% of sales done through our studios. What are some of your best selling styles? Many brides come to us for modern, clean-cut wedding dresses. However, our best-selling pieces are the less formal styles needed for other events during the wedding weekend, for instance a minimalist silk slip dress for the Friday rehearsal dinner, a sparkly mini for the afterparty, or a chic jumpsuit for the civil ceremony. These styles have an average price point of $1,500-$2,000 (£1,160-£1,547) and can be reworn outside of a bridal context. Have you seen uptake in your custom orders? Yes. Producing at local London factories definitely has its advantages, one of which is the ability to turn around custom orders quickly. While we hold stock in certain styles, many of our bridal dresses are made to order, and we give brides the ability to choose from different colours or fabrications. Custom is also crucial for our bridesmaid business since we can produce our classic shapes in a rainbow of colours.

