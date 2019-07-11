Buying Guide: discover spring 20's refreshing new womenswear mood

Offer your customers something fresh, as pastels mix with new takes on neutrals in this pared back take on new season styles.

While busy prints and bold patterns have dominated collections for a number of seasons – and continue to do so for spring 20 – offer your customers an alternative palate cleanser via the new season’s mood of modern simplicity and casual smartness, where a crisp colour spectrum contrasts soft pastels with new neutrals across cool, contemporary styles.

Styling and words by Graeme Moran; photography by Owen Reynolds

Cool colours: pastel shades look more sleek than sweet on sharp tailoring and pared back designs.

2ndday Lyocell blazer, £104, and trousers, £66; Charles & Keith Fake leather shoes, price on request

Left - Neutral ground: contrast spring’s pastel palette with steely greys and shades of beige, often tonal.

John Smedley Cotton jumper, £58; Gestuz Leather trousers, £139; Senso Leather shoes, £51

Right - Bold shoulders: dare your customers to bare with summer-ready off-the-shoulder shapes

Urban Bliss Polyester and cotton top, £9.50

Left - Pull over: chunky knits in airy weaves balance season appropriate cool with cosiness

Gestuz Nylon and wool jumper, £47; Essentiel Antwerp Polyester trousers, £67

Right - It’s a wrap: a new incarnation of the midi-skirt comes in the form of slinky wrapped shapes

Coster Copenhagen Viscose/polyester jumper, £36.70, and leather skirt, £139.50; Senso Leather shoes, £51

Leather weather: cropping up in several collections, soft leather looks fresh for spring

2ndday Leather dress, £200; Senso Leather shoes, £51; Earrings thanks to Dinosaur Designs

Left - Simply shine: from pared-back embellishment to subtle sequins, add a touch of sparkle to daywear this summer

Essentiel Antwerp Polyester dress, £67

Right - White heat: make a simple statement with cool blocks of crisp white, particularly across denim separates

Mother of Pearl Organic cotton shirt, £110; Essentiel Antwerp Cotton and elastane trousers, £50; Senso Leather shoes, £51

Light as a feather: classic outerwear shapes are reworked for summer as lightweight layers

J Lindeberg Wool coat, £162; Laurèl Triacetate and polyester top, £101; Essentiel Antwerp Polyester trousers, £67

