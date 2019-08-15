Buying Guide: make a spash with men’s footwear

Drapers’ edit of the new styles, fresh colourways and key trends to know in men’s footwear for spring 20.

Styling and words by Graeme Moran; Photography by Mitch Payne; Set by Isobel Barber

Base London Suede loafer, £24.47

Smart suede: Cover the season’s smart/casual focus with classic shoe styles reinterpreted in summer suede.

Top, from left: Jeffery-West Suede loafer, £75, Sanders Suede shoe, £98

Bottom, from left: Base London Suede brogue, £33.37, Shoe the Bear Suede boot, £56.25, Sneaky Steve Suede loafer, £46

Set sail: The classic boat shoe is a perennial winner, available in a range of new colour and fabric combos

Sebago Suede and rubber shoe, £52.27

Big treads: Chunky and cleated soles give classic styles a fresh look, especially in coloured suedes

Top, from left: Frank Wright Suede shoe, £34.78, Kickers Suede shoe, £40

Bottom, from left: Nicholas Deakins Suede shoe, £38.30, Timberland Leather shoe, £57

Strap in: Prepare your customers for summer sun with these smart-meets-casual sandals

Top, from left: Barbour Leather sandal, £24, Shoe the Bear Leather sandal, £29.20

Bottom, from left: Base London Leather sandal, £17.89, Vagabond Leather sandal, £28

Super sports: The bigger the better still counts for sporty sneakers, as the chunky trend shows little sign of slowing

Top, from left: Cat Footwear Leather and textile trainer, £43.06, Filling Pieces Leather, nubuck and mesh trainer, £85

Bottom, from left: Lacoste Textile and suede trainer, £51.15, Veja Hexamesh, organic cotton, recycled polyester and suede trainer, £52, Ellesse Nubuck trainer, £34.90

Set to explore: Playing into the vogue for hiking, strappy sandals with functional details are a trend-led summer option

Top, from left: Cat Footwear PU-coated suede sandal, £43.06, Cat Footwear Suede sandal, £38.28

Bottom, from left: Teva Recycled polyester sandal, £27.25, Suicoke Nylon and rubber sandal, £166

On the ascent: hiking details are a trend to watch as a new season evolution of the chunky sneaker look too

Top, from left: Timberland Recycled PET and canvas trainer, £52.50, Merrell Suede and mesh trainer, £50

Bottom, from left: Kickers Textile and leather boot, £44.50, Roa Nylon, leather and rubber boot, €118.50 (£108.52)

Smarten up: Even smarter sneaker styles get the chunky trend treatment – pumped-up footbeds are the core element

Base London Waxed leather trainer, £31.15

Pick a plimsoll: Plimsoll-influenced sneaker styles blend a sporty summer look with simple smartness

Top, from left: Tretorn Suede sneaker, £39.29, Lacoste Leather and suede sneaker, £32.55

Middle, from left: Sneaky Steve Suede sneaker, £36, Ellesse Leather sneaker, £30.25

Bottom, from left: Veja Organic cotton sneaker, £31.50, Luke 1977 Leather sneaker, £34.80