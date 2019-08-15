Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Buying Guide: make a spash with men’s footwear

15 August 2019 By

Drapers’ edit of the new styles, fresh colourways and key trends to know in men’s footwear for spring 20.

Styling and words by Graeme Moran; Photography by Mitch Payne; Set by Isobel Barber

2 footwear mens index

Base London Suede loafer, £24.47

Footwear online3

Smart suede: Cover the season’s smart/casual focus with classic shoe styles reinterpreted in summer suede.

Top, from left: Jeffery-West Suede loafer, £75, Sanders Suede shoe, £98

Bottom, from left: Base London Suede brogue, £33.37, Shoe the Bear Suede boot, £56.25, Sneaky Steve Suede loafer, £46

Footwear online4

Set sail: The classic boat shoe is a perennial winner, available in a range of new colour and fabric combos

Sebago Suede and rubber shoe, £52.27

Footwear online5

Big treads: Chunky and cleated soles give classic styles a fresh look, especially in coloured suedes

Top, from left: Frank Wright Suede shoe, £34.78, Kickers Suede shoe, £40

Bottom, from left: Nicholas Deakins Suede shoe, £38.30, Timberland Leather shoe, £57

Footwear online8

Strap in: Prepare your customers for summer sun with these smart-meets-casual sandals

Top, from left: Barbour Leather sandal, £24, Shoe the Bear Leather sandal, £29.20

Bottom, from left: Base London Leather sandal, £17.89, Vagabond Leather sandal, £28

Footwear online7

Super sports: The bigger the better still counts for sporty sneakers, as the chunky trend shows little sign of slowing

Top, from left: Cat Footwear Leather and textile trainer, £43.06, Filling Pieces Leather, nubuck and mesh trainer, £85

Bottom, from left: Lacoste Textile and suede trainer, £51.15, Veja Hexamesh, organic cotton, recycled polyester and suede trainer, £52, Ellesse Nubuck trainer, £34.90

Footwear online6

Set to explore: Playing into the vogue for hiking, strappy sandals with functional details are a trend-led summer option

Top, from left: Cat Footwear PU-coated suede sandal, £43.06, Cat Footwear Suede sandal, £38.28

Bottom, from left: Teva Recycled polyester sandal, £27.25, Suicoke Nylon and rubber sandal, £166

Footwear online11

On the ascent: hiking details are a trend to watch as a new season evolution of the chunky sneaker look too

Top, from left: Timberland Recycled PET and canvas trainer, £52.50, Merrell Suede and mesh trainer, £50

Bottom, from left: Kickers Textile and leather boot, £44.50, Roa Nylon, leather and rubber boot, €118.50 (£108.52)

Footwear online10

Smarten up: Even smarter sneaker styles get the chunky trend treatment – pumped-up footbeds are the core element

Base London Waxed leather trainer, £31.15

Footwear online12

Pick a plimsoll: Plimsoll-influenced sneaker styles blend a sporty summer look with simple smartness

Top, from left: Tretorn Suede sneaker, £39.29, Lacoste Leather and suede sneaker, £32.55

Middle, from left: Sneaky Steve Suede sneaker, £36, Ellesse Leather sneaker, £30.25

Bottom, from left: Veja Organic cotton sneaker, £31.50, Luke 1977 Leather sneaker, £34.80

