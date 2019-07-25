Buying Guide: menswear gets a refresh for spring 20

Hit “refresh” for spring 20 with pared-back patterns and pastel shades. Soft pinks, baby blues and cool greens mingle with bleached-out patterns and splashes of tie dye across updated sports, streetwear and summer staples.

Styling and words by Graeme Moran | Photography by Iain Anderson

Amp up your denim offer with statement-making styles, such as this bleached, graphic patterned jacket

Nudie Jeans Organic cotton jacket, £68; Nordam Nylon shorts, £8; Akila Acetate sunglasses, £32

Left: Elements of the sportswear trend carry over – nod to it with simple, lightweight jackets in technical fabrics. Gradient patterns and ombré colours are another way to work the season’s key shades into your buy.

Barbour Polyester jacket, £63.60; Nicce Polyester microfibre shorts, £12.80; Teva Moulded EVA sandals, £15; Le Specs Polycarbonate sunglasses, £63

Right: Airy weaves, boxy shapes and sleeveless silhouettes are all key for summer knitwear. Offer something different from the perennial skinny jean with relaxed, wider fits.

Bellfield Nylon and viscose vest, £8.95; Farah Cotton jeans, £24; Teva Recycled polyester sandals, £20

Pastels shades are big news for menswear this season, seen all over the catwalks and mainstream collections. Soft, dusty pinks are key, alongside sorbet yellow, minty greens and baby blues.

Left: Soulland Rayon and linen shirt, £48; Bellfield Cotton jeans, £13.50; Akila Cellulose acetate sunglasses, £32

Centre: Nordam Cotton and polyester sweatshirt, £9.95; Russell Athletic Cotton shorts, £22; Akila by Vashtie Cellulose acetate sunglasses, £32

Right: Original Penguin Cotton and polyester sweatshirt, £23; Farah Cotton shorts, £20; Scotch & Soda Acetate sunglasses £50

Left: The over-the-head cagoule shape is a must-buy for transitional spring layering

Hummel Polyester pullover, £32; Original Penguin Cotton shorts, £21; Retrosuperfuture Acetate sunglasses, £65

Right: Tie dye is a standout for spring 20, seen on everything from T-shirts to shorts, shirts and jumpers

Russell Athletic Cotton sweatshirt, £28, and shorts, £22

Left: If spring’s pastels trend is too much for your colour-shy customer, work the tones into your buy via subtler stripes or patterns

Hummel Cotton and polyester sweatshirt, £28; Bellfield Cotton shorts, £13.50; Failsworth Cotton hat, £8; Teva Recycled polyester sandals, £20

Right: Functional and on trend, the sleeveless utility vest lands in several ranges for spring. Certain prints and patterns, such as leopard spots and tiger stripes, make an unexpected appearance.

Bellfield Nylon vest, £16; Russell Athletic Cotton T-shirt, £12; Boardies Polyester shorts, £18; Peak Performance Gore-Tex hat, £22

Left: Utility styles influence designs – buy into boxy shirt jackets and pared back, patch-pocket cargo trousers. Look out for matching print, pattern or coloured sets, across tops, jackets, shorts and trouser combos.

Native Youth Cotton and PU overshirt, £20.50, and trousers, £16.75; Original Penguin Cotton T-shirt £11.60; Akila by Vashtie Cellulose acetate sunglasses, £32

Right: The spread-collar summer shirt is a must-buy for any smart-meets-casual offer.

Nicce Cotton and poplin shirt, £18, and shorts, £14

Models Freddie Ashcroft at Premier, Takuya Ebihara at Models 1 and Leandro Reitz at PRM. Grooming Elvire Roux at Carol Hayes. Fashion assistant Nicole Ranger. Jewellery model’s own. All prices are wholesale.