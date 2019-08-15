Buying Guide: spring 20's sweet footwear selection

Drapers brings you the latest update on the footwear market with our essential buying guide for the new season.

The new season is an opportunity to fill your buy with the best of the latest collections. This buying guide aims to help you via an exclusive first look at some of spring 20’s freshest styles, recent updates and product evolutions to catch the eye of your customers.

Whether you are making a splash with men’s shoes or selecting the best of the pick and mix-style variety of trends available in women’s footwear, now is the time to put your best foot forward.

Times are undoubtedly tough, but smart buyers will know that a challenging environment calls for your product offer to be as strong as ever to stand out from the crowd. Staple buys and perennial winners should always make up a good portion of your range, but, as customers become safer with their spending, they also become more selective.

Therefore, you need to make sure they pick you over your competitors. Drapers’ product edits highlight the stand-out spring 20 products, eye-catching evolutions, dominant trend stories and new directions across the footwear market.