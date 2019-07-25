Buying Guide: the Drapers edit of spring 20 menswear

The menswear market and its trends often ebb and evolve at a slower pace than their womenswear counterparts. In challenging times, these new directions can appear to take yet more time to move on, or for newness to take hold, as brands and designers look to proven bestsellers and take measured risks.

With this in mind, we have looked at menswear as a tale of two halves for spring 20 think something old, and something new. And the trick this season for smart buyers is how to mix the two.

Old in this case means the familiar pieces, the perennial winners and the summer staples that should be core to any menswear offer, mixed with the new, meaning the fresh elements and updates available within the new season’s collections, injecting newness to stand out from your competitors via colours, prints, patterns or fabrics.

We start with a focus on the new directions coming through. Here, in the more casual part of the market, sportswear and streetwear elements have dominated for many seasons. This influence is still seen in many ranges, but buyers should opt for more pared-back styles for 2020, such as lightweight sporty jackets in functional fabrics with minimal branding.

A focus on a palette of pastel shades also feels new for menswear and permeates a large number of collections across the breadth of the market – look at Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton and Kim Jones for Dior’s Paris Fashion Week Men’s catwalks for influential inspiration. Buy sorbet shades such as pale pinks, soft yellows, baby blues and minty greens. Tie dye is also having a resurgence, while matching shirt, shorts, T-shirt and jacket sets make for fun high summer and holiday purchases, spreading across the market from young fashion brands such as Nicce to mainstream names such as Joules.

We show you some of the different ways to buy into these trends and bring a breath of fresh air to your buy.

Elsewhere, a classic smartness is returning to menswear. One way to bring this into your selection is via key smart-meets-casual items. Think unstructured blazers in linen, tailored shirts with spread-collar details, polo shirts with a point of difference, and transitional knitwear in breezy weaves and textured finishes, as shown here. For inspiration, look to the costumes of sun-drenched films such as The Talented Mr Ripley and buy with layering in mind, preparing your customers for warm springs or chilly British summers.

Enjoy our edit of the season, discover our womenswear edit here, and look out for our footwear buying guide, released on 16 August.