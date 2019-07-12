Buying Guide: the Drapers edit of spring 20 womenswear

The spring 20 collections emerge in one of the most challenging markets of recent times. Drapers’ guide to the new-season womenswear will give you the edge.

The publication of Drapers’ womenswear, menswear and footwear product-focused buying guides always mark the start of a new season, and this spring 20 version not only signals the beginning of the next buying calendar, but also the dawn of a new decade in fashion, as brands and designers reveal their collections for the start of 2020.

As that landmark approaches, it is fair to say that the fashion and retail industry is facing one of its most challenging periods in memory, and there is little sign of the negative pressures letting up as the new season kicks off.

However, customers still want newness, and for your product selection to stand out, buyers still need to offer shoppers a point of difference. Therefore, as we look forward to what is new and focus on what will catch the eye of your customers, much of the season’s newness feels like a refreshing palate cleanser.

Difficult times can cause trend cycles to slow, and designers and brands often take more measured risks. That is why we see trends re-emerge or evolve at a slower pace. Recurring key buys such as tailored blazers and animal prints are still cropping up in collections, but successful buyers will seek out smart updates and reworked classics featured in the following product edits.

Colour is also key for the spring 20 season.

Optimistic use of bright shades shine through the doom and gloom (as highlighted by our “Think Pink” inspirational photoshoot) – while statement-making prints get even bolder (see our edit of the stand-out new-season styles). While you can pep up your buy with a plethora of pinks, alongside the yellows, blues and other hues that are also on offer this season, there is also a clean and crisp direction emerging (see our “Setting the Scene” photoshoot).

A calmer, simpler style compared with the season’s more outgoing trends, pretty pastels are a focus, giving a fresh context alongside pared-back neutrals as part of a cool, contemporary look that will appeal to a broad range of shoppers.

Digest our edit of the upcoming womenswear season now, and look out for our menswear edition on 26 July and footwear focus on 16 August.