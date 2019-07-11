Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Buying Guide: think pink for spring 20 womenswear

11 July 2019 By

Pink3

Spring 20’s key pieces and must buys, seen through a season defining rose tinted perspective.

More from: Buying Guide: the Drapers edit of spring 20 womenswear

Give wardrobe staples a new context for spring 20 with the Drapers edit of refreshed classics and reworked staples, seen through a season-defining rose-tinted perspective.

There is a fresh femininity for the new season: clean lines and crisp silhouettes are accented with pared-back frills.

Basics are elevated – whether through design details, such as statement sleeves, or unexpected fabric choices.

While dresses bring summery flair, transitional buys – knits and lightweight outerwear, for example – should be a focus, alongside traditional tailoring.

A palette of eye-catching pinks dominate many collections – they are less girly and pack a punch as bold colour blocks or styled in tonal sets. Take your pick of the pinks…

Styling and words by Graeme Moran; photography by Iain Anderson

Pink

Pink

Classic tailoring remains a key buy. Pastel tones are a fresh choice for suits.

Laurèl Polyester and viscose blazer, £162, and trousers, £83; Knitss Viscose sleeveless vest, £43; Pilgrim Silver-plated hoop earrings, £9.73, and ring, £12.52

Pink2

Pink2

Left: Opt for elevated basics, such as tops and T-shirts with design-led quirks

Paisie Cotton top, £19; Essentiel Antwerp Leather trousers, £170; Pilgrim Silver-plated hoop earrings, £9.73, and ring, £12.52

Right: Airy, delicate fabrics bring new-season appeal to the utility dress trend

Native Youth Cotton dress, £22.50; Compania Fantastica PU bag, £12.31; Charles & Keith Patent leather shoes, price on request

Pink3

Pink3

Buy into matchy matchy colourways to cover head-to-toe tonal dressing

Laurèl Wool coat, £252, and cellulose acetate and polyester top, £83, and trousers, £90

Pink4

Pink4

Left: The midi-length skirt is a versatile style with broad appeal

Essentiel Antwerp Polyester and elastane blazer, £118; Hanro Micromodal vest, price on request; Paisie Polyester skirt, £30; Charles & Keith Fake leather shoes, price on request; Pilgrim Silver-plated hoop earrings, £9.73, and ring, £12.52

Right: Airy summer knits are a transitional essential – focus on statement sleeves for spring

Coster Copenhagen Mohair jumper, £47.80; Urban Bliss Cotton skirt £7.95

Pink5

Pink5

The printed dress has dominated for several seasons – for spring be bold with simpler blocks of colour

Coster Copenhagen Polyester maxi-dress, £40.40; Compania Fantastica PU Bag, £11.70

Pink6

Pink6

Left: Frills, ruffles and peplums continue to add a feminine touch to summer staples

People Tree Organic cotton maxi-dress, £22; Pilgrim Silver-plated hoop earrings, £9.73

Right: Add sophisticated slouch to your offer via wide-legged trouser silhouettes

J Lindeberg Wool mix blazer, £135, and trousers, £73; Miista Leather shoes, £72

Model Teodora at M&P, Hair Thomas Silverman at Coffin Inc, Make-up Roberta Kearsey, Set Joshua Stovell at WiB Agency, Fashion assistant Nicole Ranger. All prices are wholesale.

