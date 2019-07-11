Buying Guide: think pink for spring 20 womenswear

Spring 20’s key pieces and must buys, seen through a season defining rose tinted perspective.
Give wardrobe staples a new context for spring 20 with the Drapers edit of refreshed classics and reworked staples, seen through a season-defining rose-tinted perspective.
There is a fresh femininity for the new season: clean lines and crisp silhouettes are accented with pared-back frills.
Basics are elevated – whether through design details, such as statement sleeves, or unexpected fabric choices.
While dresses bring summery flair, transitional buys – knits and lightweight outerwear, for example – should be a focus, alongside traditional tailoring.
A palette of eye-catching pinks dominate many collections – they are less girly and pack a punch as bold colour blocks or styled in tonal sets. Take your pick of the pinks…
Styling and words by Graeme Moran; photography by Iain Anderson
Pink
Classic tailoring remains a key buy. Pastel tones are a fresh choice for suits.
Laurèl Polyester and viscose blazer, £162, and trousers, £83; Knitss Viscose sleeveless vest, £43; Pilgrim Silver-plated hoop earrings, £9.73, and ring, £12.52
Pink2
Left: Opt for elevated basics, such as tops and T-shirts with design-led quirks
Paisie Cotton top, £19; Essentiel Antwerp Leather trousers, £170; Pilgrim Silver-plated hoop earrings, £9.73, and ring, £12.52
Right: Airy, delicate fabrics bring new-season appeal to the utility dress trend
Native Youth Cotton dress, £22.50; Compania Fantastica PU bag, £12.31; Charles & Keith Patent leather shoes, price on request
Pink3
Buy into matchy matchy colourways to cover head-to-toe tonal dressing
Laurèl Wool coat, £252, and cellulose acetate and polyester top, £83, and trousers, £90
Pink4
Left: The midi-length skirt is a versatile style with broad appeal
Essentiel Antwerp Polyester and elastane blazer, £118; Hanro Micromodal vest, price on request; Paisie Polyester skirt, £30; Charles & Keith Fake leather shoes, price on request; Pilgrim Silver-plated hoop earrings, £9.73, and ring, £12.52
Right: Airy summer knits are a transitional essential – focus on statement sleeves for spring
Coster Copenhagen Mohair jumper, £47.80; Urban Bliss Cotton skirt £7.95
Pink5
The printed dress has dominated for several seasons – for spring be bold with simpler blocks of colour
Coster Copenhagen Polyester maxi-dress, £40.40; Compania Fantastica PU Bag, £11.70
Pink6
Left: Frills, ruffles and peplums continue to add a feminine touch to summer staples
People Tree Organic cotton maxi-dress, £22; Pilgrim Silver-plated hoop earrings, £9.73
Right: Add sophisticated slouch to your offer via wide-legged trouser silhouettes
J Lindeberg Wool mix blazer, £135, and trousers, £73; Miista Leather shoes, £72
Model Teodora at M&P, Hair Thomas Silverman at Coffin Inc, Make-up Roberta Kearsey, Set Joshua Stovell at WiB Agency, Fashion assistant Nicole Ranger. All prices are wholesale.
-
Buying Guide: think pink for spring 20 womenswear
-
Buying Guide: discover spring 20's refreshing new womenswear mood
-
Buying Guide: spring 20 print party
-
Buying Guide: spring 20 essentials
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.