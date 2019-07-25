Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Buying Guide: unpicking spring 20's smart menswear mood

25 July 2019 By

Full screen
2 index summer heat shoot

Ease into the season’s smart-meets-casual focus via spring 20’s relaxed take on menswear, which looks to classic summer staples for a warm weather-ready layered look

More from: Buying Guide: the Drapers edit of spring 20 menswear

Styling and words by Graeme Moran | Photography by Kenneth Lam

Summer heat shoot

Private White VC Cotton top, £78; Original Penguin Cotton shorts, £21

Summer heat shoot2

Left: Soft-handle lightweight summer knits will cocoon shoppers from spring to summer.

Les Deux Lambswool and polyamide jumper, £38.90

Right: The short-sleeved spread-collar shirt is an essential purchase this season

Private White VC Poplin shirt, £66; D555 Cotton vest, £2.50; Scotch & Soda Cotton jeans, £50

Summer heat shoot3

Left: For summer suiting, blend the smartness of a classic blazer with the casual ease of matching shorts

J Lindeberg Linen blazer, £154, and shorts, £50; D555 Cotton vest, £2.50

Right: Buy into layering: light cardigans, airy knits, unstructured jackets. Perfect for throwing on or peeling off.

Frenn Merino wool cardigan, £92; Barbour Linen and cotton shirt, £28; Luke 1977 Cotton and Lycra shorts, £20

Summer heat shoot4

A key smart/casual buy for spring: the retro zip-through or button-up knitted polo shirt

Ben Sherman Cotton polo shirt, price on request; Farah Cotton shorts, £20

Summer heat shoot5

Left: Complement crisp whites and soft greys with shades of khaki and green, alongside touches of the season’s pastel palette

Private White VC Cotton shirt, £78; D555 Cotton vest, £2.50; Eden Park Cotton trousers, £49

Right: Tonal styling is a key direction for the new season. Buy into similar colours that mix and match.

John Smedley Cotton polo shirt, £59.80; Gravalot Polyester trousers, £115

Summer heat shoot6

Left: Textured finishes – like this airy knitted vest – will add interest to simpler wardrobe staples

Qasimi Wool vest, £310; J Lindeberg Polyester and wool trousers, £50

Right: Coloured tailoring doesn’t have to be bold – subtler shades such as this blush pink offer a point of difference

Skopes Polyester and viscose jacket, £42, and trousers, £21; Private White VC Japanese denim shirt, £78.

Model James Wilson at Milk Model Management Grooming Bridie Tyler Fashion assistant Nicole Ranger. All prices are wholesale

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.