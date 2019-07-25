Buying Guide: unpicking spring 20's smart menswear mood

Ease into the season’s smart-meets-casual focus via spring 20’s relaxed take on menswear, which looks to classic summer staples for a warm weather-ready layered look

Styling and words by Graeme Moran | Photography by Kenneth Lam

Private White VC Cotton top, £78; Original Penguin Cotton shorts, £21

Left: Soft-handle lightweight summer knits will cocoon shoppers from spring to summer.

Les Deux Lambswool and polyamide jumper, £38.90

Right: The short-sleeved spread-collar shirt is an essential purchase this season

Private White VC Poplin shirt, £66; D555 Cotton vest, £2.50; Scotch & Soda Cotton jeans, £50

Left: For summer suiting, blend the smartness of a classic blazer with the casual ease of matching shorts

J Lindeberg Linen blazer, £154, and shorts, £50; D555 Cotton vest, £2.50

Right: Buy into layering: light cardigans, airy knits, unstructured jackets. Perfect for throwing on or peeling off.

Frenn Merino wool cardigan, £92; Barbour Linen and cotton shirt, £28; Luke 1977 Cotton and Lycra shorts, £20

A key smart/casual buy for spring: the retro zip-through or button-up knitted polo shirt

Ben Sherman Cotton polo shirt, price on request; Farah Cotton shorts, £20

Left: Complement crisp whites and soft greys with shades of khaki and green, alongside touches of the season’s pastel palette

Private White VC Cotton shirt, £78; D555 Cotton vest, £2.50; Eden Park Cotton trousers, £49

Right: Tonal styling is a key direction for the new season. Buy into similar colours that mix and match.

John Smedley Cotton polo shirt, £59.80; Gravalot Polyester trousers, £115

Left: Textured finishes – like this airy knitted vest – will add interest to simpler wardrobe staples

Qasimi Wool vest, £310; J Lindeberg Polyester and wool trousers, £50

Right: Coloured tailoring doesn’t have to be bold – subtler shades such as this blush pink offer a point of difference

Skopes Polyester and viscose jacket, £42, and trousers, £21; Private White VC Japanese denim shirt, £78.

Model James Wilson at Milk Model Management Grooming Bridie Tyler Fashion assistant Nicole Ranger. All prices are wholesale