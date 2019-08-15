Buying Guide: women's footwear pick-and-mix trends

From soft pastels to acid brights and chunky sandals to cowboy boots, cover all women’s footwear bases for sping 20.

Styling and words by Graeme Moran; Photography by Mitch Payne

Colour pop: Catch your customers’ eye with vibrant updates on everyday styles

Air & Grace Suede trainer, £71.60

Candy crush: Sorbet shades are a must-buy for the new season, and sweeten up everything from stylish sandals to sporty sneakers

Left: Lacoste Textile, suede and nubuck trainer, £51.15

Right: Shoe the Bear Suede mule, £45.85

Top, from left: Yull Suede sandal, £48, Barbour Cotton sneaker, £24, Kanna Leather mule, £31.50

Bottom, from left: Ruby Shoo Polyester and PU shoe, £21.55, Vagabond Leather mule, £28, Toms Canvas and Tencel shoe, £17.60

Pink power: Although pastels offer a softer new-season palette, blocks of fuchsia pink are a bolder choice for colourful customers

Top, from left: Ayonote Leather heeled sandal, £200, Ruby Shoo Polyester shoe, £19.60

Bottom, from left: Crocs Polyester and Croslite sandal, £17.77, Chatham Leather and rubber shoe, £43.75

Take a hike: The chunky Velcro-strap sandal ramps up the style stakes for spring

Vagabond Leather sandal £28

Top: Teva Recycled polyester sandal, £22.75

Bottom, from left: Shoe the Bear Leather sandal, £45.85, Sorel Leather and textile sandal, £52.30

Snake charmers: Warmer weather brings out the exotic, as snakeskin prints and reptilian patterns slither into collections

Top, from left: Aldo Leather sandal, price on request, Sneaky Steve Leather boot, £60

Bottom, from left: Crocs Croslite clog, £15.55, Ravel Leather sandal, £16, Woden Leather, Lycra and polyester sneaker, £34

Go west: Western styles are spring’s transitional boot of choice. Look out for pointed toes, block heels and strap detailing

Aldo Leather boot, price on request

Top, from left: Ariat Leather boot, £95, Sneaky Steve Leather shoe, £54

Bottom, from left: Ivylee Copenhagen Leather boot, £110, Joules Suede boot, £56.10, Shoe the Bear Leather boot, £70.80

Choose chunky: The trend that keeps on growing – hybrid-sole oversized trainers are still popular

From left: Bronx Leather trainer, £61, Ash Nubuck, mesh and calf suede trainer, £87

Top, from left: Ash Nubuck, PU and mesh trainer, £88, Cat Footwear Leather and textile trainer, £43.06, Ellesse Suede trainer, £34.90

Bottom, from left: Gola PU and leather trainer, £33.25, Premiata Leather, nylon and polyamide trainer, £122, Tommy Hilfiger Leather, polyester and PU trainer, £45.10

Level best: Raised platform styles are on the rise, adding height to a range of different designs

Top, from left: Victoria Canvas sneaker, £20.80, Yull Canvas sneaker, £45

Bottom, from left: Aldo Plastic sneaker, price on request, Crocs TPU and foam sandal, £22.22, Tommy Hilfiger Leather and PU sneaker, £40

Full pelt: Be the cat that got the cream thanks to the feline spots and animal stripe trend

Air & Grace Leather and suede sneaker, £71.60

Top, from left: Ivylee Copenhagen Leather and calfhair mule, £71, Sloafer Leather pump, £61

Middle, from left: Joules Leather trainer, £39.15, Lotus Leather and textile trainer, £24, Philip Hog Leather trainer, £44

Bottom, from left: Shoe the Bear Suede sandal, £39.60, Sneaky Steve Suede slip-on, £39

Acid reign: Want to draw customers’ attention? The bold neon trend is likely to do it

Top, from left: Zaccys Suede and cork wedge, £90, Moon Boot PU slider, £52.10

Bottom, from left: Woden Suede, polyester and microfibre trainer, £32, Swedish Hasbeens Leather and wood sandal, £91

Chocs away: Look out for strappy summer sandals in a palette of chocolate and caramel tones

Aldo Leather sandal, price on request

Top, from left: Fairfax & Favor Nubuck and suede sandal, price on request, Swedish Hasbeens Leather and wood sandal, £78

Bottom, from left: Barbour Leather sandal, £28, Sorel Leather and rubber sandal, £61.40

White heat: Optic white styles are the icing on the cake next season

Nicholas Kirkwood Leather shoe, £183

Top, from left: Aldo Leather shoe, price on request, Sorel Leather and rubber sandal, £40.90

Bottom, from left: Senso Leather mule, £59, Ivylee Copenhagen Leather sandal, £56, Vagabond Leather loafer, £34