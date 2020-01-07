Campomaggi autumn 20

The pervasive Americana influence in womenswear continues to be a strong influence for the season: a distressed tan leather saddle bag with rivet detailing is a highlight. In menswear, a chunky tote with an external utility pocket and a warm camouflage print is a stand-out style.

Prices range from €110 for a cross-body bag to €200 for a shoulder bag. 07783 118365 oldstrom.com