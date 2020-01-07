Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Campomaggi autumn 20

7 January 2020 By

Campomaggi autumn 20 (19)

1/10

Hide caption

  • Campomaggi autumn 20 (19)
  • Campomaggi autumn 20 (11)
  • Campomaggi autumn 20 (16)
  • Campomaggi autumn 20 (12)
  • Campomaggi autumn 20 (18)
  • Campomaggi autumn 20 (14)
  • Campomaggi autumn 20 (17)
  • Campomaggi autumn 20 (13)
  • Campomaggi autumn 20 (15)
  • Campomaggi autumn 20 (10)

Leather accessories brand Campomaggi takes a refined, urban approach to its autumn 20 designs. 

More from: Autumn 20 preview: your exclusive first look at the new season

The pervasive Americana influence in womenswear continues to be a strong influence for the season: a distressed tan leather saddle bag with rivet detailing is a highlight. In menswear, a chunky tote with an external utility pocket and a warm camouflage print is a stand-out style.

Prices range from €110 for a cross-body bag to €200 for a shoulder bag. 07783 118365 oldstrom.com

 

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.