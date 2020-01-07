Casual Friday autumn 20

Sophisticated, smart-casual streetwear is the order of the autumn 20 season for Danish menswear brand Casual Friday.

Staples such as hoodies, sweatshirts and puffer coats come in heritage checks and muted colour palettes, which gives items a more elevated aesthetic.

Alongside the core streetwear, shirts and tailored trousers are also strong for the brand’s autumn 20 offer – a pair of ovoid, grey checked trousers is a particular highlight. The unique silhouette gives a modern take on a traditionally formal item.

Prices range from £6.50 for a cotton T-shirt to £58.10 for a wool overcoat. 07810 872320 dkcompany.dk