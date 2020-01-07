Sophisticated, smart-casual streetwear is the order of the autumn 20 season for Danish menswear brand Casual Friday.
Staples such as hoodies, sweatshirts and puffer coats come in heritage checks and muted colour palettes, which gives items a more elevated aesthetic.
Alongside the core streetwear, shirts and tailored trousers are also strong for the brand’s autumn 20 offer – a pair of ovoid, grey checked trousers is a particular highlight. The unique silhouette gives a modern take on a traditionally formal item.
Prices range from £6.50 for a cotton T-shirt to £58.10 for a wool overcoat. 07810 872320 dkcompany.dk
-
B Young autumn 20
-
Bellfield autumn 20
-
Campomaggi autumn 20
-
Casual Friday autumn 20
-
Cocoa Cashmere autumn 20
-
Curvy Kate autumn 20
-
Dea Kudibal autumn 20
-
Dranella autumn 20
-
Eliza Jane Howell autumn 20
-
Freya autumn 20
-
Goddiva autumn 20
-
Kickers autumn 20
-
Lauren, Ralph Lauren autumn 20
-
Lily and Me autumn 20
-
Luisa Cerano autumn 20
-
Native Youth autumn 20
-
Olymp Signature autumn 20
-
Riani autumn 20
-
Skechers autumn 20
-
Wacoal autumn 20
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.