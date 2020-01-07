Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Casual Friday autumn 20

7 January 2020By

Full screenDk company70161

Sophisticated, smart-casual streetwear is the order of the autumn 20 season for Danish menswear brand Casual Friday.

More from: Autumn 20 preview: your exclusive first look at the new season

Staples such as hoodies, sweatshirts and puffer coats come in heritage checks and muted colour palettes, which gives items a more elevated aesthetic. 

Alongside the core streetwear, shirts and tailored trousers are also strong for the brand’s autumn 20 offer – a pair of ovoid, grey checked trousers is a particular highlight. The unique silhouette gives a modern take on a traditionally formal item.

Prices range from £6.50 for a cotton T-shirt to £58.10 for a wool overcoat. 07810 872320 dkcompany.dk

 

 

 

 

