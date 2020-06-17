What the Graduate Fashion Week winners did next

In what would have been Graduate Fashion Week 2020, Drapers catches up with alumni of the programme to see how they built on their awards

June should spell the start of Graduate Fashion Week – the annual event that showcases the best new fashion talent across fashion’s different disciplines, including design, styling, and communication. Things look very different for students this year: final collections have been put on hold and Graduate Fashion Week has gone digital amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

An important part of GFW are the annual awards, for which students are nominated by their tutors and are judged by leading industry figures. Past judges have included designers Angela Missoni, creative director of Missoni, Christopher Raeburn, and Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo, founders of Ralph & Russo.

Winners receive mentoring from industry experts relevant to their field, cash prizes and opportunities to collaborate with leading brands.

Drapers caught up with past winners from the annual Graduate Fashion Week awards to hear how the platform has helped springboard their careers, as well as how they are coping with coronavirus disruption.

Dan Rynne, Debenhams Menswear Award 2017

An image from Dan Rynne’s final collection

Dan Rynne switched from accessories to menswear in the final year of his fashion design course at Arts University Bournemouth. His prize included designing a collection for Debenhams under his name, Daniel Martin Rynne, and he now works for Ralph Lauren sub-brand RRL in New York, as assistant outerwear designer.

Graduate Fashion Week has massively helped me get to where I am today. The award opened so many doors and introduced me to current employer Ralph Lauren.

I think it’s important to remember that even without the award there are so many potential opportunities at GFW: companies are actively seeking new talent for their workforce, and GFW is as amazing an asset to them as it is to the students.

This is the ideal role for where I want to be right now. Very few brands inspired me when I got into fashion, but RRL was one of those few. My aim is to be a creative director in the future. All designers need to work for someone else to truly find their own direction. Working outside your comfort zone opens doors and you learn from other people.

One piece of advice I would give to new graduates is to work for a company and learn what goes into designing a range. There are so many elements you don’t learn at university, or might not know about so early on in your career. I learnt so much designing my range at Debenhams.

I’m currently furloughed, but I’m positive about the months ahead. Ralph Lauren is in a strong position and has loyal customers. I’m impressed with how New York has handled Covid-19 so far, considering it is the epicentre of North America. I see some hope on the horizon.

My next steps are to keep being positive and working through this crazy experience we are all stuck in. With the uncertainty of the world right now, it’s hard to pin down the next steps to take, but I’m excited to see the new normal and what good comes out of this terrible time.”



Hannah Gibbins, Debenhams Menswear Award 2018

Gibbins working on her collection for Debenhams

Hannah Gibbins studied fashion design with business studies at the University of Brighton. She graduated in 2018 and worked at Debenhams for a year as part of her prize, across its Racing Green and J by Jasper Conran brands. She now works at menswear brand Hackett’s diffusion line, HKT, which launched in March 2019.

In 2018 I designed and managed my own 12-piece capsule collection for Debenhams as part of the prize. It was amazing to develop myself as a designer and begin to establish a brand. It gave me the opportunity to understand each individual component from design and factory development to how the product looked in store.

I accepted a role as an assistant designer for HKT in October 2019. This has been a great step towards my goal for working in luxury fashion. I work closely with one designer across all product categories. My confidence and ability has grown enormously.

Covid-19 has had a significant impact on my way of working. In the early weeks I adjusted well to working from home, and it is interesting to see how the company is adapting and moving to a more virtual future. The current furlough scheme, which I am now on, has been an amazing support. I am really looking forward to getting back to work and discovering the new normal of working in fashion design following this global pandemic.

During lockdown I have been making face masks for friends and family with my housemate to raise money for our local NHS charity. Currently we have sold 30 masks and are taking orders via Instagram.

Over these last few months away from work, I have really pushed to get back into the creativeness of fashion design that I loved in my university years. I have been doing lots of drawings but also learning how these can be digitally transferred, which is something I have always struggled with.

I am also using this time to start developing my brand, by planning to make some bespoke products, and hopefully launch towards the end of the year.

Rory Longdon, Gold Award 2011

Rory Longdon’s graduate collection

Rory Longdon graduated from the fashion knitwear course at Nottingham Trent University in 2011. He then worked as a knitwear designer for Max Mara in Italy and for Belstaff in New York. He is the creative director of the MRC Knitwear label, based in Reggio Emilia in northern Italy, which he co-founded in 2017.

Graduate Fashion Week helps greatly. Even if you don’t win, it’s a great platform. I received mentoring from Fiona Lambert [then clothing boss of GFW sponsor George at Asda] and team members from Christopher Kane and Mulberry – all with different points of view.

After graduating, I went to work at Max Mara in Italy until 2013. It’s a huge group and I worked on four brands, including Sportmax. It was very hands on, and I worked directly with senior people. It was great for learning the technical side of knitwear.

I moved to New York in 2013 to work as a knitwear designer across men’s and women’s wear for Belstaff. It moved the studio back to London in 2014, but I didn’t want to come back, so I lived between England and Italy, consulting for brands such as Thierry Mugler and Ermanno Scervino.

I set up MRC Knitwear with business partner Marco Folloni. He’s the technical side. I’m the creative. We also have our brand under my name, and we do work for other companies such as Spin Expo and Noon by Noor. We married our skills to create a studio of research and knitwear concepts. We do everything from trends, to catwalk pieces and collections.

My advice for students is to make the most of this “empty time” of the pandemic. Make swatches and think of as many ideas as you can. When the times comes, you’ll be able to show off what you’ve done.

Campaign images from Rory Longdon’s own knitwear label

Hannah Stote, Knitwear Award 2019

Hannah Stote’s graduate collection on the catwalk

Hannah Stote studied fashion design at Bath Spa University, and took a course in machine knitting outside the university curriculum between her second and third years. She now lives at her family home in Bournemouth, where she has set up a makeshift studio, and was working in retail part time before the lockdown.

Stote’s final collection was inspired by 18th-century fishermen’s ganseys

Winning at Graduate Fashion Week led to my collection being shown at London Fashion Week as part of the Positive Fashion Exhibition in September 2019, which was amazing considering I’d only just graduated a month or two earlier. Then I did some freelance work with a few studios in London, before taking some time off to figure out what I wanted to do, work on my portfolio and build my skillset.

The Covid-19 pandemic meant I had an order cancelled for a capsule collection [from an international luxury retailer], which was difficult. I found it challenging to focus on knitting at the beginning [of the pandemic], so I’ve picked up some other skills, such as embroidery and weaving, that have inspired potential project ideas.

I’ve been creating mini-collections of samples and garments inspired by unexplored ideas from my final collection sketchbooks, which has been a good way to focus.

I love the construction and design of fabric, so I’d like to work in that area of the industry.

The whole [pandemic] situation has definitely made me consider my work more and think harder about what I want my impact on the industry to be.

Eventually I’d possibly want to design for myself, but I think it’s important to gain experience and knowledge first before you set out on your own. If I was to have a brand, I would want it to be as sustainable as possible and would need a solid understanding of the industry to execute it the way I want.



Mariah Esa, Shein People’s Choice Award 2019

Mariah Esa’s final collection was made of clothing labels that would have otherwise gone to waste

Mariah Esa graduated from Leicester’s De Montfort University in 2019. Her womenswear collection was made from unwanted fast fashion clothing labels she collected from local manufacturers that would have otherwise gone to landfill. Her graduate collection has since featured in German Vogue in February.

I used unwanted labels because I was saw waste and deadstock during my university placement, and felt the need to do something about this.

Participating in Graduate Fashion Week gave me great exposure. One of the prizes was the opportunity to showcase at London Fashion Week in September 2019 as part of the Positive Fashion Exhibition. This opened so many doors for me and I gained the attention of the public and buyers.

I was scouted from there by a buyer from Browns and my graduate collection featured at its pop-up store in Berlin in November 2019.

I also featured alongside Dame Zandra Rhodes and Hilary Alexander in a film for the Great Britain campaign which showcased young fashion talent to encourage brands to hire creatives from the UK.

I was supposed to launch a collection in April with a luxury UK retailer, but Covid-19 delayed this. I’m still hoping to launch the collection in September.

There were also other opportunities that have been put on hold because of the coronavirus, but it’s also been a good time to reflect on what to do. I’ve worked on some creative home videos on how to upcycle and tie dye, and I made a whole outfit from my brother’s old Nike socks.

Katherine Jayne Watts graduated in fashion and textiles design from University of Portsmouth in 2019. She is now working from home in Essex.

My final collection, “The Last Breath” was inspired by my grandad, and his passion for the sea and sailing. This was triggered when I discovered materials my grandfather once used for boating in his shed, including old life jackets and sails, which inspired the silhouettes, as well as using some of the material as my final fabric.

I added a historical element through the old nautical charts of the Blackwater Estuary he used to navigate the network of salt marshes and mudflats.

Since graduating, I have been involved in a range of internships and experiences. Because of my passion for sustainability, I was approached by the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity in June 2019 to design and make prototypes of accessories made of a decommissioned life raft. The internship is ongoing.

I also did an internship with [silk scarf brand] House of Gharats from November 2019 to February 2020, working on the “Blue Fashion” collection with the Commonwealth Fashion Council.

I have participated in some fashion shows around the country, which was a great opportunity to meet other young designers, promote our work and talk about our future aspirations. It has been difficult to find opportunities during the pandemic as a graduate looking for experience. However, I have been very fortunate to have been asked to help digitally cut scrubs for Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford.

Watts has made a range of accessories out of an old life raft for charity

In the future I would like to continue with the sustainability aspect of my work and be part of a company that wants to evolve around this. Sportswear, menswear and textiles print are some of the aspects that interest me the most, and where I would like to gain experience in. I am looking forward to learning as much as I can and developing as a designer.

If you’re still studying I would advise to take any opportunities offered, as meeting more people will lead to gaining more experience.