The buyers' verdict on digital London Fashion Week

Last weekend London Fashion Week went digital for the first time, broadcasting an online schedule of direct-to-consumer content. But how useful was the platform for the fashion retail industry?

London Fashion Week’s inaugural digital event was three days long, taking place on 12-14 June. Brands and designers were alloted time slots throughout, and presentations took the form of videos, webinars and conversations on Instagram Live.

These were then recorded and could be revisited at the viewer’s convenience. We asked leading buyers if they tuned in, and what they thought of London Fashion Week’s digital platform.

Stavros Karelis, founder, Machine-A

Machine A is a luxury etailer that has a bricks-and-mortar store on Brewer Street in London’s Soho. It sells men’s and women’s wear, and focuses on new and emerging designers.

Digital Fashion Week was all about inspiration and showing the world the designers. A lot of times when you see collections, you need to understand who the designer is and what they represent. It’s important from the customer’s perspective.

In our industry we know the designers, but it’s good for customers to have that access and understand the collection in depth. It’s now more important than ever for people to connect with the values of designer.

I have of course been talking separately with designers in terms of buying and business, when they’re going to showcase their collections and what is actually available for us to buy.

The designers did a great job at the weekend, given everything that’s happening. I really loved Bianca Saunders [live webinar discussing her “zine”] [main image, above].

And I really liked the presentation from Xander Zhou [who created a futuristic presentation of autumn/winter 20 product and a catwalk video of the upcoming season’s collection].

If anything, everyone needs to become more familiar in working through digital media and the industy is moving in this direction. At some point, however, there will be a return to some physical events.

A still from Xander Zhou’s digital presentation

It was inspiring and interesting in many ways, but business-wise, we buy through other means.

Most of the designers I’m talking to are moving to more “signature” styles in their upcoming collections: products we are familiar with that have been introduced before, which are being offered in different fabrics or shapes – and so are a bit easier to understand through digital [than brand new product].

I don’t think the digital platform is here to take over the physicality of things. It’s important to have both to to be able to work in the best way.

As buyers, we have had to place orders without seeing a show or presentation previously, especially with pre-collections [most of which do not require a catwalk event]. We have worked that way before, it’s not completely new to us to buy collections through an online system.

But we need to see products in real life and we need to see the garment – the experience is something that can’t be taken away.

Dean Cook, head of menswear buying, Browns

Dean Cook, head of menswear buying at Browns

Myself and the whole team watched it. It was really easy and I liked that you could interact with it as much as you wanted to, as well as going back for another look. It really kept me engaged and was a refreshing approach to London’s take on the season.

London continues to be a melting pot of creativity. Its catwalk shows had already transformed to include performance elements such as live music and interactive presentations, so it felt quite natural to see these take shape in online formats via film and conversations.

The event was democratic in the way that we saw a lot of the young, new talent being platformed and allowing everyone to tune in, no matter the time or location. It was quite customer focused and allowed brands to connect with their online community in a collective way.

I loved Priya Ahluwalia’s book and virtual exhibition for Jalebi – she continues to be a bright star in London’s fashion community and I’m so happy we have her collections at Browns. Charles Jeffrey’s evening [fundraising event for Black Lives Matters charities] moment hosted by MC Miss Jason also put a huge smile on my face.

An image from Ahluwalia’s photobook Jalebi, shot by Laurence Ellis

We only saw a couple of events that included product, so we will be doing a lot of buying seperately. I am, however, interested to understand how the event worked for the designers, as it felt like it gave them space to build brand awareness and bring people into their worlds – all in their own moment.

The buying process has definitely changed and it will be interesting to see as we go into appointments – a month behind when we would normally start – and how brands are using technologies and platforms to challenge what has been traditionally a physical presence. For example, how do we touch and feel garments, and ensure we are also striving to discover newness?

Paris and Milan’s digital presentations are next. We will definitely be taking part and, of course, doing our usual digital buying appointments. It’s been nice to have a mix of both and I look forward to seeing how the season plays out in this way.