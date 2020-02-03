Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

CIFF and Revolver autumn 20: the standout brands from Copenhagen

3 February 2020 By ,

Bruns bazaar autumn 20 (2)

Bruuns Bazaar: Showing at CIFF and relaunching into the UK for autumn 20 was Danish womenswear brand Bruuns Bazaar. The label is looking to attract a younger contemporary shopper through its on-trend Scandi style. Key pieces in the “Femme Rebelle" collection include voluminous, feminine mini-dresses, ruffled shirts, and tiered, checked midi-dresses. Leather midi-shirt dresses were another highlight in the collection. The brand is also one of nine Scandinavian labels who have teamed up with German etailer Zalando to launch a sustainable capsule collection for spring 20. Each brand was challenged to create a conscious collection that did not compromise on design or quality. Prices range from €17 for T-shirts to €178 for leather pieces. 020 7288 8704 bruunsbazaar.com

    Birrot: Showing at Revolver was Danish/ Korean womenswear label Birrot. It was founded in Copenhagen in 2018 by designers Kyeongmin Kim and Seyoung Hong. The brand fuses Danish and Korean design elements and is inspired by Kim and Hong’s shared love of vintage fashion. Key pieces from the autumn 20 collection include a delicate lilac maxi-dress and a 1980s-inspired ruched, velvet midi-dress available in smoky grey and fuchsia. Prices range from €80 for blouses to €135 for dresses. +45 30 13 35 51 birrot.com

    Unlimit: Danish accessories label Unlimit was showing at Revolver for the first time and looking for its first UK stockists. The brand specialises in on-trend, contemporary handbags at an affordable price point. Unlimit uses vegan leather throughout its collection. Key products for autumn 20 include mock croc print mini-handbags, and envelope bags with chunky chain details in on-trend shades of pink and midnight blue. Prices range from €49 for pouches to €79.90 for larger styles. nv@adax.dk adaxshop.com/dk/unlimit

    Monad: London-based menswear label Monad was showing at CIFF in a bid to bolster its European stockist list. The brand drew Drapers in thanks to its distinctive woven and printed pieces. Designer Daniel Olatunji, a Central Saint Martin’s graduate who has previously worked for Urban Outfitters, uses surplus textiles and deadstock to create his limited edition pieces. His collection is focused on craftsmanship and includes collaborations with artisans, such as hand weavers in Nigeria. Key pieces for autumn 20 include an ornate printed coat. Prices range from £250 for shirts to £710 for coats. 07723 603881 monadlondon.com

    Insomniac LTD: US brand Insomniac LTD is a vibrant, casual brand inspired by 1980s and 1990s music culture. It was showing at CIFF for the first time with the aim of strengthening its European stockist base. The brand launched in the US in 2018, and is the sister to clothing brand Fresh Drive. It is operated by the same company as the Las Vegas music festival EDC. Insomniac takes its influences from the world of underground and house music, and products use tie-dye and feature 1990s-inspired graphics. While predominantly a menswear brand, all styles are unisex, and highlights from the collection include a heavy fleece two-piece hoodie and trousers in bold floral colours. Tie-dye sweatshirts and hoodies are also strong. Prices range from $40 for a T-shirt to $300 for a jacket. insomniac.ltd

    Cras: Danish womenswear label Cras was showing at CIFF for the second time. It caught Drapers’ eye and buyers' attention with its vibrant stand and equally colourful, stylish collection. Bright and contemporary, the brand is also sustainable – recycled polyester from plastic waste, organic cotton and biodegradable Tencel are used throughout the range. Some items, such as knitwear, are also made in Denmark. Key pieces include a shocking pink tiered mini-dress, leopard print wrap dress and textured babydoll dresses. Founders Christiane Hagger and Anne Charlotte Lembye started the label after struggling to find fun, fashionable clothing that was also sustainable. Wholesale prices range from €38 to €67 for dresses. +45 21127405 crascph.com

    An An Londree: Austrian womenswear brand An An Londree specialises in luxurious hand-printed silk dresses. It made its debut at Revolver for autumn 20, as it sought to extend its market in Europe. Based in Kitzbuhel, the brand launched in 2017, and is a hit with the artistic communities of its home market in Austria, as well as in Germany and Italy. Each dress is made from 100% silk, which is screen printed by hand with An An Londree’s own designs in the brand’s workshop. The resulting fabrics are then crafted into elegant, flattering silhouette dresses. Midi- and maxi-hemlines, full-length sleeves and swirling, voluminous skirts are common across the collection. Prices range from €220 to €300 for dresses. +49 172 81 95 446 ananlondree.com

    Isnurh: Founded by two childhood friends, Danish menswear brand Isnurh was at CIFF for its third season. For autumn 20, the brand is keen to secure its first UK stockists. A high-end, contemporary menswear brand, its products have simple silhouettes that are elevated with unique details to give a premium finish. For example, a heavy-knit jumper features a chunky zip and subtly embroidered logo on the back of the neck. Other highlights from the collection include a sharp collared jacket in a tonal neutral check print and a heavy, saffron coloured sweatshirt. Prices range from £14 for a T-shirt to £129.60 for a coat. isnurh.com

Drapers selects the names to notes from Copenhagen trade shows CIFF and Revolver.

All prices are wholesale

