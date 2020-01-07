Cocoa Cashmere autumn 20

Cocoa Cashmere is branching out from knitwear for autumn 20 by introducing its debut full ready-to-wear offer.

Complementing the cashmere for which the brand is known, the ready-to-wear items are made from high-quality fabrics such as leather and pure silk crepe.

The overall aesthetic of the collection has an opulent 1970s vibe, and stand-out styles include a tan leather jumpsuit.

Knitwear remains strong for the season. Cable knits and ribs are the core styles, in chestnut, olive, purple and bold pinks.

Prices range from £55 for a skirt to £165 for a leather jumpsuit, and average knitwear price is £85. 020 3914 3831 cocoacashmere.com