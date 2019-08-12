Comment: Copenhagen captures the crowds for spring 20

If you wanted to track down some of the UK’s most influential buyers last week, the best place to look would have been the Danish capital of Copenhagen. With two strong trade shows – CIFF and Revolver – covering both men’s and women’s wear, alongside an ever-growing and evolving fashion week platform, the city was buzzing with energy over a busy four days (6-9 August).

Representatives from Matchesfashion, Harvey Nichols, Liberty, Selfridges, Net-a-Porter and End were all spotted, and most of Browns’ senior buying team were in attendance, illustrating the importance of the event. Berlin’s Voo Store, Germany’s Mytheresa, France’s Printemps and Galeries Lafayette were also seen.

Ganni spring 20

Several UK sales agents made the trip, on the hunt for fresh Scandinavian brands to bring to their home market.

Copenhagen has established itself as a must-visit destination and a Scandinavian hub – one that more and more retailers, big and small, are including in their schedules.

Scandinavian style continues to appeal to consumers internationally looking for affordable, design-led, contemporary fashion. You only have to look at the brands opening stores in prime retail locations in London this summer, including Samsøe & Samsøe, Wood Wood and Ganni.

Cecilie Bahnsen spring 20

Brands are capitalising on this, expanding their ranges and evolving the Scandi look. They fall into two camps: minimalists that focus on easy-to-wear, smart-meets-casual pieces, such as simple shirting and pared back tailoring, and maximalists that specialise in colour, print and pattern, such as floaty patterned dresses and statement knitwear. Scandi brands also have a head start on sustainability, which is integral to many ranges.

The quality of the city’s large but well-curated trade shows CIFF and Revolver, which ran on 7-9 August, are a draw for buyers.

CIFF, which takes place at the Bella Center complex just outside the city, has evolved into a vast, yet well segmented show. Its menswear area, Raven, continues to pull together the best of the best in emerging menswear labels from around the world. New additions this season included London Fashion Week Men’s rising star Bianca Saunders, who praised the show for the quality of buyers.

Elsewhere, a broad edit of big Scandinavian contemporary womenswear brands made up a colourfully vibrant hall that pulled in the biggest crowds.

CIFF spring 20

CIFF continued to win fans for its unique approach: spacious stands and walkways, and high-spec fixtures and fittings, made for a pleasant experience. As before the show included an area for new and innovative labels, including British designer Stefan Cooke and recent graduate Alice Potts, brought together by Stavros Karelis, CIFF art director and founder of London independent Machine-A. Over at Revolver in the city centre, a contemporary brand mix included leading names such as Wood Wood and Samsøe & Samsøe, as well as newcomers.

The city’s fashion week offering continues to gain strength. Headline names such as Ganni, Cecilie Bahnsen and Stine Goya pulled in large numbers.

Although menswear buyers were in attendance, several people remarked that the Copenhagen shows fall late in the season, and some buyers admitted their budgets had already been spent. However, most reasoned that the Danish events were worthwhile for finding new brands, building on conversations from earlier in the season and networking. Drapers brings you the pick of the product.