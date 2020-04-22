Copenhagen labels collaborate on Covid-19 charity t-shirt

Five Danish brands – Wood Wood, Soulland, Norse Projects, Mads Nørgaard and Le Fix – have collaborated on a charity t-shirt project in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Available in five colours, the t-shirts feature a ‘together’ graphic designed by Wood Wood founder Brian SS Jensen. All profits from the t-shirts, which retail for 300DKK (£35), will go to charity Hus Forbi, which supports homeless people living in Denmark.

The designers said the project represents “a collective spirit of resilience, creativity, friendly-competition and togetherness.”

Wood Wood’s Jensen said: “Although everybody is at home feeling isolated these days, there’s also a strong sense of connection to the rest of the world. This t-shirt is an expression of that,” He continues “Now feels like the perfect time to spread a message of unity. We all share a connection both as brands and humans, which is quite unique to Copenhagen.”

Soulland founders Jacob Kampp and Silas Adler added: “With this collaboration we wish to express the strong unity in the Danish fashion industry – especially in the tough and unpredictable time which we are currently experiencing. We are excited to join forces with friends and peers.”

The founders of Wood Wood, Soulland, Norse Projects and Le Fix all met in the late 1990s through a shared interest in art, design, and skateboarding. Designer Mads Nørgaard became an early collaborator of the labels. All five brands are based in the Danish capital, Copenhagen.

The t-shirts are available to buy through the websites of all five brands.

Denmark has begun easing its lockdown, allowing schools, hairdressers and beauty salons to reopen earlier this month.