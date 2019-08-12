Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Copenhagen: spring 20 top picks

12 August 2019 By ,

7 Days Active: 7 Days Active is launching for spring 20 and made its debut on the Copenhagen Fashion Week catwalk. The brand, for men and women, is designed for active lifestyles, whether working out at the gym or for everyday wear. Taking the functional and fashionable parts of sportswear, stand-out pieces include panelled tracksuits with an 1980s feel and jersey jogging pants inspired by 1960s boxing uniforms. Prices range from €20 (£18.50) for a sports bra to €170 (£157) for a down jacket. +45 26245658 7daysactive.com

  • Another aspect spring 20 (4)

    Another Aspect - CIFF - Danish menswear brand Another Aspect is launching for spring 20, and was attending at CIFF for the first time. Showing a capsule wardrobe of modern men’s staples, the label aims to build upon key pieces each season rather than following trends. Collection 1.0 features a range of simple, smart-meets-casual T-shirts, funnel-neck tops, cargo trousers and reversible tailored jackets, focusing on quality organic, sustainable and natural fabrics including silk, wool and Tencel. Prices range from €20 (£18.50) for a T-shirt to €150 (£139) for a trench coat. +45 42795397 anotheraspect.org

  • Wood wood spring 20 (4)

    Wood Wood - Revolver - Copenhagen’s Wood Wood has teamed up with British designer Katharine Hamnett on a spring 20 sustainable capsule collection for men and women. The dual-branded range includes T-shirts featuring Hamnett’s “Choose life” slogan, polo shirts and dresses. All items are made from GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) certified cotton. Prices range €29.50 (£27) for a top to €70.25 (£65) for a dress. 07447 531949 woodwood.com

  • Soulland 016

    Soulland - Danish menswear brand Soulland returned to the Copenhagen Fashion Week schedule for the first time in mort than five years to debut its first full womenswear collection on the catwalk. New head of womenswear Mathilde Maalouf, who has worked for Cos, Bruuns Bazaar, and Wood Wood, the range included riffs on Soulland’s signature silky pyjama sets, and slip dresses, airy striped knits and matching summer separates. Prices range from £24 for a T-shirt to £318 for a vegan fur jacket. +45 20518102 soulland.com

  • Rains spring 20 (1)

    Rains - Revolver - Danish outerwear brand Rains has launched a new mini-collection for spring 20 called Lightweight. As the name suggests, the range of six styles is made from a brand new ultra-lightweight fabric that is both waterproof and breathable. The new collection comes in a classic Rains jacket shape, a long parka, a pullover, trousers, shorts and a jumpsuit. Prices range from €29 (£26) for a pullover to €62 (£57) for a jumpsuit. 020 3904 2801 rains.com

  • Chunky sneaker ss20 1

    Another Project - Revolver - Danish women’s footwear brand Another Project stood out at Revolver with its first foray into sneakers for spring 20, following customer demand. The brand was founded in 2013 by CEO Jens Bak Kristensen and head designer Helle Bennetzen Skaarup, and focused on sandals. It is hoping to gain more stockists in the UK market, where it already counts Anthropologie as a key account. Drapers’ favourite pieces included fake fur sliders, cowboy boots, chunky sandals and multi-coloured sneakers. Prices range from €69 (£64) for sneakers to €90 (£83) for boots. +45 51244629 anotherproject.dk

  • Pseudonym 35

    Pseudonym - Another menswear brand making its debut this season at Copenhagen Fashion Week was Denmark’s Pseudonym, which revealed its first commercial collection following creative director Zheqiang Zhang’s graduation in November 2018. The brand mixes smart Italian wool tailoring and neat 100% cashmere knitwear with sportswear elements, such as a patterned cycling top made in collaboration with activewear brand Verge. Prices range from €85 (£78) for a top to €550 (£509) for a silk panelled trench coat. +45 52640099 pseudonymofficial.com

  • Cf ss20

    Copenhagen Footwear - Revolver - Founded in 2017, Danish footwear brand Copenhagen Footwear showed at Revolver for the first time this season. The “affordable luxury” brand manufactures in Italy and uses lambs leather across all its products, which include pared-back takes on the chunky sneaker trend. For spring 20, the brand is developing its offer by introducing new colourway combinations. Steering clear of “loudness”, it instead focuses on neutrals such as fawn brown, saffron, rust and stone. Prices range from €140 (£129) for sneakers to €220 (£204) for high-top trainers. 00 310611052115 copenhagenfootwear.com

  • Masai spring 20 (5)

    Masai - CIFF - Danish womenswear brand Masai has a new creative director for spring 20. Lene Louderback’s first full collection returns “back to the roots” of the label, she told Drapers. Key styles from the new collection include signature smock tops and roomy shirt dresses in earthy colours and natural fibres, alongside new takes on classic trench coats and jackets featuring hand-drawn polka-dot prints. Prices range from £9 for a top to £78 for a coat 020 7385 9273 masai.net

  • Cala jade

    Cala Jade - CIFF - Based in Oslo, leather handbag and accessories brand Cala Jade is well established in its home market and wants to grow internationally. Products are made from Italian leather, Nordic salmon leather and Icelandic shearling, among others. The collections mainly consist of tumbled lamb and cow leather. Left-over materials are used to make woven plant holders, which are also on offer. New for spring 20 are woven mini-bags and purses. Prices range from €100 (£92) for leather belts to €700 (£649) for leather handbags. +47 93819953 calajade.com

Drapers selects the new names to notes from Copenhagen Fashion Week and trade shows CIFF and Revolver.

Comment

