Cotopaxi prepares for UK launch

US outdoor brand Cotopaxi, known for its charitable partnerships and sustainable focus, is preparing to launch into the UK for the first time.

The brand is known for its accessories but also creates men’s and womenswear designs in bold, bright colours. It is one of the fastest growing outdoor brands in the US and year on year sales growth for 2019 so far has hit 96%, with the brand expanding its wholesale network rapidly in North America.

In total the brand has 417 stockists in the US, 299 of which have been added in the past year.

Cotopaxi calls itself a “benefit corporation” and 2% of all profits go towards its own charitable foundation, which seeks to support community development and alleviate poverty. Products are made from recycled materials and the brand also creates limited edition collections made from the off-cuts of larger production runs.

The UK market is the next target for growth, and the brand will be working with agency Unify Brand Partnerships to target its first wholesale stockists for autumn 20. Unify BP also represents brands including sandal label Teva and Swedish outdoors brand Tretorn.

Wholesale prices for autumn 20 range from £13.50 for a small bag to £103.50 for a large travel pack; 01633 485 365; Cotopaxi.com