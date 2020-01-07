Lingerie brand Curvy Kate launches its debut “sleep bra” for autumn 20 – designed to subtly support the larger-busted wearer as she sleeps.
The styles feature breathable mesh panels, super-soft elastic and bamboo marl cups, all of which are designed to enhance comfort.
Also new for autumn 20 is a redesigned padded balcony bra. It is now made from a new smooth microfibre fabric, and has a sweetheart neckline to enhance shaping.
Design details include a keyhole front cut-out and silver metal ring detailing.
Prices range from £6.50 for a thong to £15.20 for a full-cup bra. 020 8861 3111 curvykate.com
-
B Young autumn 20
-
Bellfield autumn 20
-
Campomaggi autumn 20
-
Casual Friday autumn 20
-
Cocoa Cashmere autumn 20
-
Curvy Kate autumn 20
-
Dea Kudibal autumn 20
-
Dranella autumn 20
-
Eliza Jane Howell autumn 20
-
Freya autumn 20
-
Goddiva autumn 20
-
Kickers autumn 20
-
Lauren, Ralph Lauren autumn 20
-
Lily and Me autumn 20
-
Luisa Cerano autumn 20
-
Native Youth autumn 20
-
Olymp Signature autumn 20
-
Riani autumn 20
-
Skechers autumn 20
-
Wacoal autumn 20
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.