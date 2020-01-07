Curvy Kate autumn 20

Lingerie brand Curvy Kate launches its debut “sleep bra” for autumn 20 – designed to subtly support the larger-busted wearer as she sleeps.

The styles feature breathable mesh panels, super-soft elastic and bamboo marl cups, all of which are designed to enhance comfort.

Also new for autumn 20 is a redesigned padded balcony bra. It is now made from a new smooth microfibre fabric, and has a sweetheart neckline to enhance shaping.

Design details include a keyhole front cut-out and silver metal ring detailing.

Prices range from £6.50 for a thong to £15.20 for a full-cup bra. 020 8861 3111 curvykate.com