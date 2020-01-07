Dea Kudibal autumn 20

Silk, satin, lurex and shimmer fabrics and jewel tones make for an opulent autumn 20 season from Danish womenswear brand Dea Kudibal

Elegant, 1970s-inspired feminine outlines – with balloon sleeves, long hemlines and ruffles – are key.

Stand-out items include a geometric print pyjama suit, floral midi-dresses with shirred neck detailing, and boho prints. Other predicted bestsellers include the Vivienne wrap maxi-dress with balloon sleeves, which is available in three different prints, including a shimmering, abstract autumnal design.

Prices range from €87 for a viscose dress to €155 for a silk dress. 07783 118365 oldstrom.com