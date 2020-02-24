Did the Moda revamp deliver?

Exhibitors welcomed some of the changes at Moda for the autumn 20 edition, but the Birmingham trade show got off to a relatively quiet start after changing its dates to later in the season.

Organiser Hyve Group had promised a new vision for Moda this season, including a revamped layout that divided the womenswear section into four distinct “Neighbourhoods”.

The show also moved into new halls at Birmingham’s NEC. Exhibitors were better grouped together with clear brand adjacencies, although the promised sections of Edge, Luxe, Occasion and Fusion were not clearly differentiated.

Martin Arnold, portfolio director, fashion, at Hyve Group, said: “Following research and discussions with exhibitors and visitors, we felt that the introduction of ‘Neighbourhoods’ was more relevant for the future of the show and will enable us to evolve and offer a home to each unique fashion tribe by bringing them together in a community.”

A separate sustainability section, “Moda Life”, had also been touted, but instead ethical brands appeared to be dotted among the other exhibitors.

Hyve event director Adam Gough added: “We are potentially planning a whole sustainability area going forward, but this year with the re-edit on floor plans we wanted to focus our time on supporting our existing brands rather than searching for new sustainable ones.”

A new dedicated kids’ footwear section proved successful, and brands such as Skechers and Superga took stand. Children’s footwear brand Start-Rite made its return after more than 10 years from trade shows.

Moda also trialled a new boutique format in womenswear, which allowed smaller, start-up brands to show in a prime location at the front of the show.

Because of a potential clash with Milan footwear trade show Micam, Moda took place slightly later this year – from 23-25 February instead of its usual slot a week earlier. Hyve told Drapers some womenswear brands pulled out as a result, deciding it was too late in the season to write orders.

But Gough noted that, because of travel difficulties during some of Hyve’s other UK shows – namely Pure London, which was hit by Storm Ciara – some womenswear brands, including Pomodoro, booked with Moda at the last minute in an effort to see buyers they had missed elsewhere.

Moda underwent a change of management in July 2018 after Hyve Group, then ITE Group, acquired the trade show from Ascential. ITE group then rebranded as Hyve Group September in 2019. Some exhibitors Drapers spoke to this season complained of unanswered emails and lack of support from the event organisers. Most were positive about the new management team, and noted its flexibility with late sign-ups.

Gough said: “It’s a new brand sales team, so it will take time for them to build relationships [with exhibitors] and gain their trust. We have a long-term vision for Moda and the better relationships we have with exhibitors the better, to get feedback on what’s working and what’s not.”

There was a notable emphasis on buyer events at this season’s show. A new speed networking event between buyers and brands attracted big names such as etailer Boohoo, independent department store McElhinney’s and London womenswear independent Pamela Shiffer. The team said this was a success and would be expanded for future editions.

The organisers also plan to further distinguish the new neighbourhoods, including a specific occasionwear section for the spring 21 edition.

Moda remains an important order-writing show for many. But it needs to deliver on its promised revamp to retain long-standing exhibitors and attract new faces.

The next edition of Moda will take place on 2-4 August at the NEC.