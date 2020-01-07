Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Dranella autumn 20

7 January 2020 By

Dranella ao20203307

  • Dranella ao20203307
  • Dranella ao20203240
  • Dranella ao20202631
  • Dranella ao20203181
  • Dranella ao20202975
  • Dranella ao20202961
  • Dranella ao20202904
  • Dranella ao20203083
  • Dranella ao20202750
  • Dranella ao20202919 (1)

Elevated basics are womenswear brand Dranella’s calling card for autumn 20.  

Shirt dresses, utility trousers, relaxed knitwear and denim all come in several colourways, including cornflower blues and mustardy yellows. Minimalist designs follow the brand’s philosophy of focusing on details, fit and quality. Stand-out items include a fawn coloured leather shirt and a camel shirt maxi-dress.

Prices range from £17.75 for a shirt to £171.60 for leather trousers. 07507 660938 dkcompany.com

 

 

