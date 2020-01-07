Dranella autumn 20

Shirt dresses, utility trousers, relaxed knitwear and denim all come in several colourways, including cornflower blues and mustardy yellows. Minimalist designs follow the brand’s philosophy of focusing on details, fit and quality. Stand-out items include a fawn coloured leather shirt and a camel shirt maxi-dress.

Prices range from £17.75 for a shirt to £171.60 for leather trousers. 07507 660938 dkcompany.com