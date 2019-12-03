Drapers' essential autumn 20 trade show guide

Your indispensable guide to the upcoming trade shows starts here, with Drapers’ comprehensive calendar for the season ahead

As the new buying season kicks off, it is time to plan your trade show visits. From the essential staples to stand-out pieces and undiscovered new brands, trade shows are still a key part of the fashion schedule, and, of course, a vital way of maintaining relationships and building new contacts.

Our trade show guide gives you all the season’s shows in one place, to help you make the most of your time and money.

Plus we talk to buyers from independents from across the country to find out which shows they swear by and where they find inspiration.

Click here to download the show calendar and plan your new-season buying.