Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Drapers' pick of Micam autumn 20

19 February 2020 By ,

django and juliette autumn 20

Django & Juliette: Australian women’s footwear label Django & Juliette has signed Justin Morgan as its agent for the UK and Ireland for autumn 20, as it moves into the territories for the first time. The business has more than 300 stockists in its home market and more than 700 styles per season. The mainstream label is made in China and specialises in comfortable, fashionable, commercial styles. Key pieces for autumn include studded western ankle boots and shoe-boots with cut-outs and geometric heels. Wholesale prices range from €36 for sneakers to €80 for long boots. +61 438 400 608 djangoandjuliette.com.au

1/31

Hide caption

  • django and juliette autumn 20

    Django & Juliette: Australian women’s footwear label Django & Juliette has signed Justin Morgan as its agent for the UK and Ireland for autumn 20, as it moves into the territories for the first time. The business has more than 300 stockists in its home market and more than 700 styles per season. The mainstream label is made in China and specialises in comfortable, fashionable, commercial styles. Key pieces for autumn include studded western ankle boots and shoe-boots with cut-outs and geometric heels. Wholesale prices range from €36 for sneakers to €80 for long boots. +61 438 400 608 djangoandjuliette.com.au

  • Django and Juliette autumn 20
  • Django and Juliette autumn 20
  • Django and Juliette autumn 20
  • Mou autumn 20

    Mou: Distributor 33 Joints and agency Hunted Brands partnered to relaunch women's, men's and kid’s footwear brand Mou for autumn 20 at this season’s Micam. The brand was founded in London’s Portabello Road in 2002 by designer Shelley Tichborne. Manufactured in China, the sustainable, ethical and eco-friendly label offers handcrafted sheepskin boots and sneakers in premium natural fibres. Key styles for the season include eskimo boots, cowskin slippers and goatskin nanuks. Wholesale prices range from £55.50 for a basic short eskimo boot to £160 for a limited edition eskimo boot. huntedbrands.com. 07872 534343

  • Mou autumn 20
  • Mou autumn 20
  • A By Annabelle autumn 20

    A By Annabelle: One brand that caught Drapers’ eye was Israeli women’s footwear brand A by Annabelle, with its vibrant, Swarovski crystal-embellished heels. The luxury brand was founded in 2016 by designer Annabelle Tsitsin. Produced in Italy in the town of Parabiago, A by Annabelle has stockists in Israel, Germany and Dubai, and is now looking for its first in the UK. Key pieces include Eiffel Tower-inspired stilettos and Swarovski crystal-embellished heels. Wholesale prices range from €220 for leather heels to €550 for Swarovski stilettos. byanabelle.com +972 545 404950

  • a by annabelle autumn 20
  • a by annabelle autumn 20
  • Dyan autumn 20

    Dyan: Hungarian contemporary women’s brand Dyan is looking for its first UK stockists for autumn 20. Handmade using Italian leather, the sneaker and boot label's pieces have a clean, minimalistic aesthetic with a geometric twist. Shapes and stripes are created on the uppers with different coloured leather, piping and stitching. Wholesale prices range from €58 for sneakers to €96 for boots. dyan.hu +36 20 50 99 337

  • Dyan autumn 20
  • Dyan autumn 20
  • Contre-Allée autumn 20

    Contre-Allée: Moroccan unisex loafer label Contre-Allée was showing at Micam for the first time this season. All styles are made from raffia and are hand woven in Morocco. Standout colours include hot pink and cobalt blue. Wholesale prices range from €60 to €70 depending on detail. contre-shoes.com +212 607 910 91

  • contre allee autumn 20
  • contre allee autumn 20
  • OA non-fashion autumn 20

    OA non-fashion: OA non-fashion is a sustainable Italian boot brand, on the hunt for its first UK stockists for autumn 20. The uppers on the moccasin-style boots are chemical free and vegetable tanned, while its rubber outsoles are 35% biodegradable and all of its packaging is made from recycled paper. Wholesale prices range from €50 for plain styles to €70 for lace-up boots. oanonfashion.com. sales@oanonfashion.com

  • OA non-fashion autumn 20
  • OA non-fashion autumn 20
  • Timothée Paris autumn 20

    Timothée Paris: Debuting at Micam this season, men’s footwear brand Timothée Paris has focused its ethos on creating classically inspired shoes handcrafted by artisans in France’s Loire Valley. The French luxury brand was founded in 2017 by its Japanese designer Masamitsu Hata. Its stockists are mostly based in Japan and France, but it is looking for its first UK stockists. Bestsellers include sneakers and boots. Wholesale prices range from €111 for sneakers to €250 for classic boots. timotheeparis.com +33 6 89 09 82 93

  • Timothée Paris autumn 20
  • Timothée Paris autumn 20
  • Alohas Sandals autumn 20

    Alohas Sandals: Founded in 2015 in Hawaii’s Honolulu, Spanish women’s footwear brand Alohas Sandals debuted at Micam this season. Products are designed and manufactured in Barcelona using vegan materials “wherever possible”. Well-established in its home market, it counts Zalando and Galeries Lafayette as stockists, and is now seeking to create a presence in the UK by launching in independent stores.The brand has now come up with its first collection of boots and mules for autumn 20. Key pieces include blood orange strappy heeled sandals, neon “barely-there” heels, white espadrille heels and leather boots. Wholesale prices range from €78 for sandals to €293 for leather boots. alohasandals.com +34 608 279 914

  • Alohas Sandals autumn 20
  • Alohas Sandals autumn 20
  • Deplace autumn 20

    Déplacé Maison: Founded in 2019, independent “trekking” brand Déplacé was showing at Micam for the first time this season. The unisex footwear and accessories brand manufactures in Italy and has three main designers, Marco Contigiani, Aldo D’Autilio and Leonardo D’Autilio. The collection comprises sneakers, boots and trainers inspired by tattoos, architecture and electronic music. Its current UK stockists include Browns and Closet Case, but it is looking to gain more. Wholesale prices range from €250 for trainers to €350 for sneaker boots. deplacemaison.com info@deplacemaison.com

  • Deplace autumn 20
  • Deplace autumn 20
  • Maiorano autumn 20

    Maiorano: Based in Rome, women’s brand Maiorano is hand made in Italy. Designer and founder Matteo Maiorano, the son of two artists, draws inspiration from sculpture, creating curved stiletto heels and angular uppers. The brand is currently stocked in Machine-A in Soho and is looking for more UK stockists. New for autumn 20 are lower block heels and flat boots, designed to be more practical and comfortable than its high heel, dressier styles. Wholesale prices range from €140 for pumps to €160 for boots. maioranoroma.com +39 333 979 2961

  • Maiorano autumn 20
  • Maiorano autumn 20

Even in a comparatively quiet edition of Micam, new brands were making noise. Here are Drapers’ favourites.

More from: Coronavirus mutes steady Micam

Coronavirus mutes steady Micam

  • django and juliette autumn 20

    Drapers' pick of Micam autumn 20

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.