Drapers' pick of Pitti Uomo autumn 20

Joop! After more than 10 years' absence from the UK market, Joop menswear is returning for autumn 20, looking for premium independent and department store accounts. The relaunch comprises a mainline and Joop! Jeans collection. The former is designed with a tonal palette of grey and beige, and ncorporates large checks and tartan with cashmere and wool textures. For the first time jeans have been brought into the mainline collection, as well as Joop Jeans!, and are produced in Candiani Denim’s Italian mills.
Joop! Jeans is aimed at a younger audience. Knits are thicker and branding more visible across the range. Standout pieces include shearling leather jackets and a chunky white corduroy overshirt.
Wholesale prices range from £14 for a T-shirt to £250 for outwear. +41 71 6863 570 natalie.rosenberg@joop.com joop.com
Hunter: Back showing at Pitti after a couple of season’s absence was British heritage brand Hunter. The label returned to the Italian menswear hub to highlight its clothing and accessories range.
Inspired by water, a particular highlight of the on-trend, contemporary collection was striking puffer jackets. These were available in a range of colours and patterns, including block green and orange and a graphic splatter print. For the more fashion-forward customer, Hunter also debuted an all-in-one padded boilersuit, available in green and white.
Other highlights included a new range of futuristic trainers in black, red and grey, which feature chunky soles and strap fastenings.
Wholesale prices range from £60 for a puffer jacket to £90 for a long coat. 020 7479 2002 hunterboots.com
B by Ben Sherman: Menswear brand Ben Sherman is launching a new sub brand, B by Ben Sherman, for autumn 20. Designed to appeal to a younger customer than the main line, B by Ben Sherman draws on the world of streetwear for a contemporary, on-trend look. Key pieces include zip-up hoodies, boxy block-stripe T-shirts and over-sized rugby shirts. Checked shirts, gilets and overshirts also feature in the collection.
Retail prices range from £45 for a t-shirt to £190 for a coat. Wholesale prices available on request. bensherman.com +1 347 702 0989
Jet Set: Following its 2019 relaunch, luxury sportswear brand Jet Set made an impressive debut at this season’s Pitti. Now under the helm of German designer Michael Michalsky, the brand has returned to its skiwear roots by drawing on archive influences. Orange is a key theme, in keeping with Jet Set’s new tangerine logo, and is paired with khaki tones in a knee-length parka cape.
Elsewhere, nostalgic graphic patterns in muted greens and pastel purples hint at Jet Set’s origins as one of the first brands to manufacture luxury skiwear. Styles include padded jumpsuits and puffer jackets with exaggerated hoods.
The brand is fur- and down-free – although the new collection boasts fake snow-leopard fur.
Retail prices range from €180 for a T-shirt to €1,800 for outerwear; wholesale prices TBC. +49 30 2063 1556 rafael@referencestudios.com
Sergio Rossi: Luxury Italian footwear brand Sergio Rossi returned to Pitti this season to relaunch its menswear collection. The designs echo its womenswear silhouettes, which relaunched three years ago, most notably square-toe slippers in faux snakeskin and logo-dense prints. Smart slip-ons use similar rectangular tongue shapes.
Sneakers take a more extreme urban approach, incorporating chunky soles and contrasting suede textures with netting. As with many footwear brands at Pitti this season, high-tops were also a feature – here with ankle-strap detailing and muted logo patterns.
Wholesale prices range from €230 for sneakers to €350 for smarter shoes. +39 02 7632081 francesca.caracciolomastrangelo@sergiorossi.com
Coxmoore: Founded in 1925, British knitwear brand Coxmoore is relaunching for autumn 20. The revival takes its inspiration from sportswear – pieces throughout the collection come with vivid racing stripes in contrasting colours, such as a red sweater with sky blue contrast stripes running down the body. The brand is made in the UK and uses British wool and Italian Merino wool. Coxmoore’s knitwear is bright and contemporary.
Wholesale prices range from £70 for fine knitwear to £103 for heavier pieces. 07768853909 coxmoore.com
Faguo: French menswear label is seeking to bolster its UK stockist list. The brand’s busy stand caught Drapers eye thanks to its well-designed collection, which draws on the current utilitarian trend, and its sustainable credentials. Faguo claims to be carbon positive, and plants a tree for each item it produces: to date, it has planted more than a million trees. The brand also uses recycled fabrics in its collection. Key pieces for autumn 20 include a denim overshirt with white contrast stitching and a three-in-one jacket that includes a faux shearling gilet.
Wholesale prices range from €14 for T-shirts to €110 for jackets. +33 7 61 04 11 22 faguo-store.com
Palladium: French footwear brand Palladium is looking to expand in international markets. Drawing on archive influences, the brand's original chunky outsoles were a focal point and designs incorporated functional elements such as waterproof materials and retro hiking boot panelling.
For autumn 20, Palladium is launching a collaboration with French tyre manufacturer Michelin – applying its tyre technology to the soles of three high-top hiking boots. The white style echoes the silhouette of Michelin’s padded mascot.
The brand’s new Metropolitan collection incorporates strong wording and dynamic bright colours for a socially conscious customer. Palladium’s sustainable styles have cork insoles, 20% recycled rubber soles and biodegradable lace tips.
Wholesale prices range from €29.50 for a canvas hightop to €75 for a waterproof boot. +33 6 66 71 13 26 nora.laggoune@palladium.fr
Daoyuan Ding: London College of Fashion graduate Daoyuan Ding debuted his eponymous collection this season and is looking for UK and international buyers.
The monochrome unisex collection incorporates houndstooth across all styles – ranging from traditional prints on jackets, delicate single motifs on hoodies and textured options for knitwear. An intricate coat incorporated smart with streetwear – zipping away to reveal a waistcoat inner structure.
Footwear combines shoe and boot elements in one design with a cut-out silhouette and contrasting patent and soft leather textures.
Although originally based in the UK, Daoyuan Ding is now based in Shanghai.
Wholesale prices range from £100 for knitwear to £300 for outwear. +86 185 1652 8241 daoyuanding0505@gmail.com
Viyella: Heritage brand Viyella’s Pitti debut introduced of a new shirt fit for the first time in the company’s history as it looks to expand its European and UK presence. The 1784 tailored fit refines its designs, which are suited to an outdoor lifestyle, for a modern customer. The new slimmer style has also been incorporated into Viyella’s V-line range for autumn 20 which uses 100% cotton and boasts a more sporty look.
Oversized tartans and redesigned paisley patterns dominate the collection to complete Viyella’s traditional designs and broaden its menswear offering.
The wholesale price for a pure cotton T-shirt is £28. 01773 607 000 steve.mcconell@m2c2.co.uk
Children of Discordance:
Japanese street label Children of Discordance is already stocked by Browns and is seeking to expand its stockist list. Founded in Tokyo in 2011 by designer Hideaki Shikama, it uses panels of contrasting fabrics and bandana prints throughout the collection. It focuses on sustainable sourcing and recycled fabrics. Key pieces for autumn 20 include a jacket made from recycled carpet and tie-dye T-shirts.
Wholesale prices range from $110 for T-shirts to $1,000 (£761) for coats. +81 3 5459 1177
