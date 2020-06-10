Drapers’ pick of the Graduate Fashion Week 2020 shortlist

Graduate Fashion Week’s annual awards have gone digital this year. Drapers selects the rising stars to note from this year’s shortlist.

Early June normally brings a highlight on many fashion students’ calendars: Graduate Fashion Week (GFW). Since the event started almost 30 years ago, it gives students from across all fashion disciplines, and from 38 UK universities and 40 international universities, the opportunity to present their work to the great and good of the fashion industry in a four-day event at London’s Old Truman Brewery.

It is an event of particular importance for design students – a selected shortlist gets the chance to show their graduate collections in an all-singing, all-dancing catwalk gala.

This year, though, things are different. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Graduate Fashion Week has gone digital. For the first time, the physical event will be replaced with a series of support initiatives for students, including webinars. It has also partnered with professional network The Dots to promote the work of 2020 final-year students.

The charity that organises the event has also reworked its Graduate Fashion Foundation 2020 Awards to reflect how students will now be delivering their degree projects. Of the 21 awards, has replaced the five catwalk categories with four new prizes: the Fashion Illustration Award, the Fashion Range Plan Award, the Technical Drawing Award and the Fashion Concept Award.

A new Adaptation Award will “celebrate students’ resourcefulness and problem-solving skills during this unprecedented time”.

The final shortlist has been revealed today, 10 June. Final judging will take place in July and the winners will be announced in the autumn.

Read on to find out Drapers’ pick of the shortlist from some of GFW’s awards – these rising stars are likely to be the names to know in the future.

Katie Cornick’s work uses old sports tops and clothes donated by neighbours Adaptation Award This award celebrates students’ resourcefulness and problem-solving skills amid the Covid-19 pandemic Drapers’ pick: Katie Cornick, De Montfort University When Covid-19 hit, Katie Cornick’s final year at university took an unexpected turn. She has proved impressively inventive – layering clothes on her father to develop silhouettes, producing her toiles with second-hand garments, and working old beer mats and trainers into her designs. Cornick also asked neighbours to donate unwanted clothing from which to produce samples, and offering to produce masks in exchange for their help. The young designer has also drawn inspiration from the everyday heroes working throughout the pandemic. Inspired by the postman, she created a print using parcel packaging, bubblewrap and stamps. The Drapers Verdict: Necessity is the mother of invention, and Cornick has responded creatively to Covid-19’s confinement and constrictions.

Considered Fashion Award This award celebrates sustainable, ethically aware, and socially responsible products, media and marketing projects with a strong narrative that lowers environmental impact, and embodies and communicates sustainable and ethical practices Drapers’ pick: Tara McReynolds, Birmingham City University Simple but effective, Tara McReynolds developed an initiative to drive sustainability on Instagram. Her concept, “Instagreen by Instagram”, proposes to introduce a green tick for businesses and influencers that prioritise sustainability, and to add advertisement incentives on the platform for more eco-friendly brands, and altering its algorithms to better promote sustainable products. Green ticks would be awarded to businesses that meet a comprehensive four-step verification programme that would require brands to prove they have taken steps to increase products’ lifespans, reduce their environmental impact, protect workers across the supply chain and for recycling at end of life. Influencers would only gain green ticks only if they go “above and beyond” to promote an ethical and sustainable lifestyle. McReynolds also proposed adding links on Instagram to information on brands’ supply chains and manufacturing processes, to better educate consumers about conscious shopping. The Drapers Verdict: This well-researched project developed an inventive way of driving sustainability on a platform that millions of businesses and consumers use every day.

