Season’s preview spring 20: Duke

14 June 2019 By

Plus-sized menswear brand Duke presents a fresh, yet retro-influenced spring 20 offer – faded denim and vintage print T-shirts are at the forefront of the season’s offer.

The brand’s anticipated bestsellers include stretch-denim shorts, which are introduced in grey and khaki this season.

In T-shirts, raglan sleeve styles are prominent. City scenes, motorcycles and all-over prints are consistent hits with Duke customers, and are central to the range for spring 20.

A cornflower-blue print of New York is a casual style to look out for.

Prices range from £2.50 for a vest to £30 for a jacket. 0115 977 0009 dukeclothing.com

