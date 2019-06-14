Plus-sized menswear brand Duke presents a fresh, yet retro-influenced spring 20 offer – faded denim and vintage print T-shirts are at the forefront of the season’s offer.
The brand’s anticipated bestsellers include stretch-denim shorts, which are introduced in grey and khaki this season.
In T-shirts, raglan sleeve styles are prominent. City scenes, motorcycles and all-over prints are consistent hits with Duke customers, and are central to the range for spring 20.
A cornflower-blue print of New York is a casual style to look out for.
Prices range from £2.50 for a vest to £30 for a jacket. 0115 977 0009 dukeclothing.com
