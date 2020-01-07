Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Eliza Jane Howell autumn 20

7 January 2020 By

Eliza jane howell autumn 20 (50)

1/6

Hide caption

  • Eliza jane howell autumn 20 (50)
  • Eliza jane howell autumn 20 (2)
  • Eliza jane howell autumn 20 (35)
  • Eliza jane howell autumn 20 (9)
  • Eliza jane howell autumn 20 (31)
  • Eliza jane howell autumn 20 (11)

Elegance, luxury and 1930s influences are core to the autumn 20 collection from occasionwear brand Eliza Jane Howell.

More from: Autumn 20 preview: your exclusive first look at the new season

The Fitzrovia range takes inspiration from wild Indian peacocks, and feathers are a key seasonal embellishment, adding an extra level of evening drama. 

The feather-and-lace dresses are predicted to be bestsellers. A Bermuda-blue long-sleeved pencil dress and a hand-beaded peacock blue dress stand out. Also look out for dramatic separates, such as billowing wide-leg trousers: a modern take on opulence. 

Prices range from £199 for a feather-and-lace dress to £875 for a hand-beaded gown. 020 7436 2992 elizajanehowell.com

 

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.