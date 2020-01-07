Eliza Jane Howell autumn 20

Elegance, luxury and 1930s influences are core to the autumn 20 collection from occasionwear brand Eliza Jane Howell.
The Fitzrovia range takes inspiration from wild Indian peacocks, and feathers are a key seasonal embellishment, adding an extra level of evening drama.
The feather-and-lace dresses are predicted to be bestsellers. A Bermuda-blue long-sleeved pencil dress and a hand-beaded peacock blue dress stand out. Also look out for dramatic separates, such as billowing wide-leg trousers: a modern take on opulence.
Prices range from £199 for a feather-and-lace dress to £875 for a hand-beaded gown. 020 7436 2992 elizajanehowell.com
