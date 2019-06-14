Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Season’s preview spring 20: Elomi

14 June 2019 By

Elomi lingerie sadie el4430 el4435 blk 151 p cmyk

  • Elomi lingerie sadie el4430 el4435 blk 151 p cmyk
  • Es7203 elomi swim fierce fierce blk 002 v2 p cmyk

Lingerie brand Elomi is designed for fuller-figured and larger-busted women. Its spring 20 collection seeks to combine functionality with trend-led pieces. 

More from: Spring 20 preview: your exclusive first look at the new season

The new Sadie style features lace-up corset details and metal ring embellishment – a balcony bra and full brief are available in the range. The Cheeky mid-rise brief shape is also new, and features a sheer back.

The brand’s spring 20 swimwear offer focuses on a sports-luxe aesthetic that makes use of a bold leopard print. New shapes include a balcony crop top with an adjustable neckline, as well as an adjustable-leg brief, which allows the wearer to alter the coverage it provides.

Prices range from £9 for co-ordinated separates to £16.39 for a bikini top.

01536 760282 elomilingerie.com

